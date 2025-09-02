Menu
PDP Convention: Wike, Ortom, Fayose, Ikpeazu, Ugwuanyi Submit 6-Point Demand to NWC

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

September2,2025/Naija 247news

Prominent leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have submitted a six-point demand to the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) ahead of the party’s convention. The leaders, who include Nyesom Wike, Samuel Ortom, Ayo Fayose, Okezie Ikpeazu, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, are seeking to ensure a fair and inclusive party process.

The demands include fair representation, inclusive party processes, respect for the party’s constitution, equitable zoning, accountability and transparency, and a peaceful convention process.* The leaders believe that these demands are essential for the survival and growth of the party. According to sources, the demands were made after a meeting of the stakeholders, who are committed to repositioning the PDP. The group has been vocal about their concerns and has been working to ensure that the party’s convention is conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner.

The leaders emphasized the need for the party to adhere to its constitution and guidelines, and for key positions to be zoned equitably to ensure broad representation. They also called for accountability and transparency in party management and decision-making, and urged for a peaceful and credible convention process.

Implications of the Demands

The six-point demand submitted by the PDP leaders has significant implications for the party’s future. If accepted, the demands could lead to a basis for a more inclusive and transparent party process, which could in turn lead to increased member satisfaction and a stronger party structure. However, if the demands are rejected, it could lead to further divisions within the party and potentially destabilize the party’s convention process.

Party Unity and Stability

The PDP’s ability to address the demands and achieve a peaceful and credible convention process will be crucial in determining the party’s unity and stability in the coming months. A successful convention could set the stage for a strong and united party, while a failed convention could lead to further infighting and divisions. As the party navigates this critical moment, it remains to be seen how the NWC will respond to the demands and what impact it will have on the party’s future.

The PDP’s convention is a critical moment for the party to redefine its trajectory and strengthen its structures. As the party leaders work towards ensuring a successful convention, it remains to be seen how the demands will be received by the NWC and the impact it will have on the party’s future.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

