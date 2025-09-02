Menu
Nigeria’s Private Sector Growth Hits Four-Month High on Softer Inflation

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Nigeria’s private sector expanded at its fastest pace in four months in August, buoyed by improved customer demand and easing inflationary pressures, according to the latest Stanbic IBTC Bank Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report.

The headline PMI climbed to 54.2 in August, up from 54.0 in July, marking nine consecutive months above the 50-point threshold that separates growth from contraction. The reading signals the strongest improvement in business conditions since April 2025, driven mainly by sharper increases in new orders and output.

Analysts say this growth trend reflects renewed business confidence in Nigeria’s economy, supported by moderating inflation, stable liquidity, and favorable government policies that are encouraging private sector investment.

The PMI report also noted that employment and supplier performance improved moderately, further indicating that businesses are responding positively to market demand recovery.

Economists believe sustained growth in the private sector will be critical for economic recovery, job creation, and boosting investor confidence in Nigeria, especially as the country navigates global economic uncertainties.

📌 Editor's Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

