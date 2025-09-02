Nigeria’s PMI Rises to 52.7 in July 2025, Signaling Eighth Straight Month of Economic Expansion

Lagos, Nigeria – September 2, 2025 – Nigeria’s Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 52.7 points in July 2025, up from 52.3 points in June, extending the country’s run of economic expansion to eight consecutive months.

The PMI, a key barometer of private sector performance, shows continued resilience across industry, services, and agriculture sectors, supported by robust domestic demand and increased production activity.

Sectoral Performance

• Industry Sector: Expanded for the eighth consecutive month, recording 51.1 points in July. Out of 17 subsectors reviewed, 11 recorded growth, with transportation equipment showing the fastest expansion.

• Services Sector: Posted 52.8 points, its sixth straight month of growth, with 10 out of 14 subsectors reporting increased activity.

• Agriculture Sector: Remained the strongest driver of expansion at 53.9 points, marking 12 consecutive months of growth. All five subsectors expanded, with farming activity driving the uptick.

Price Trends

The agriculture sector posted the widest input–output price gap in July at 8.6 points, reflecting higher cost pressures compared to output prices. The services sector recorded the lowest gap at 4.8 points, indicating relatively stable price dynamics.

Subsector Breakdown

Of the 36 subsectors covered by the survey:

• 26 subsectors reported expansion, led by Transportation Equipment.

• 10 subsectors recorded moderation, with Paper Products reporting the steepest decline.

Analyst Outlook

Analysts note that the July PMI results reinforce Nigeria’s positive growth trajectory, driven by domestic demand, improved production, and sustained farming activity.

The eighth consecutive month of expansion signals a broad-based recovery momentum, even as inflation and input costs remain key risks for businesses.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.