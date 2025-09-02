Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Nigeria’s CBN to Issue Fresh OMO to Absorb N784bn Expected Inflows

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is set to deploy fresh Open Market Operations (OMO) to mop up N784 billion expected to flow into the banking system this week.

According to CBN data, N459.60 billion from OMO maturities will hit the market today, while N324.41 billion from Nigerian Treasury Bill (NTB) maturities is expected on Thursday. The banking system liquidity opened at N275.9 billion on September 1, up 10.4% from N249.8 billion on August 25.

OMO is a critical monetary policy instrument that allows the CBN to regulate liquidity. By issuing short-term securities, the apex bank borrows funds from banks and investors, reducing excess cash in circulation and easing inflationary pressure.

Coronation Merchant Bank highlighted that the N480 billion NTB auction scheduled for Wednesday will further support liquidity mop-up. In the FGN bond market, yields are expected to moderate due to strong demand for newly issued securities.

Last week, system liquidity rebounded to N1.40 trillion, reversing a deficit of N609.43 billion from the prior week. This recovery was supported by FAAC disbursements and OMO maturities of N758.0 billion, outweighing CBN’s liquidity absorption of N1.19 trillion. Consequently, interbank rates eased, with the Open Repo Rate (OPR) and Overnight (OVN) declining by 240bps and 220bps to 26.50% and 26.95%, respectively.

In the T-bills secondary market, yields rose 23bps week-on-week to 22.18% per annum, largely driven by NTBs, which increased by 50bps to 18.88%. Meanwhile, OMO bills slightly declined by 3bps to 25.49% per annum.

CBN’s aggressive liquidity management through OMO has helped stabilize the naira, curb inflation, and attract foreign portfolio investments (FPIs). Year-to-date, the apex bank has withdrawn N13.35 trillion from the financial system as of August 22, compared to N7.45 trillion in the same period in 2024.

Ayodele Akinwunmi, Chief Economist at United Capital Plc, said, “OMO remains a central tool for managing liquidity and price stability. Its strategic use has strengthened investor confidence and Nigeria’s appeal as an investment destination.”

The CBN’s robust OMO issuance underscores a sustained effort to stabilise liquidity, reduce excess money supply, and support disinflation. Nigeria’s headline inflation has eased for the fourth consecutive month, dropping from 22.22% in June to 21.88% in July 2025, signaling early success in the apex bank’s monetary policy strategy.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Providus-Unity Bank Merger: Shareholders to Receive N3.18 per Share
Next article
Babban Gona Secures $7.5m BII Investment to Boost Food Security & Climate Resilience
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Bayer Leverkusen Sack Erik ten Hag After Just Two Bundesliga Games

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Tuesday, September 2, 2025 – By Sports Desk, Naija247news Bayer...

Poor Seedlings Lock Nigerian Farmers Out of $38bn Global Coconut Market

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Faith Donatus | September 2, 2025 Nigeria’s coconut farmers...

Nigeria Addresses Financial Constraints at Diplomatic Missions Abroad

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria has acknowledged...

UK Issues Stern Warning to International Students Over Visa Overstays

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
The UK Home Office has issued a firm warning...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Bayer Leverkusen Sack Erik ten Hag After Just Two Bundesliga Games

FootBall 0
Tuesday, September 2, 2025 – By Sports Desk, Naija247news Bayer...

Poor Seedlings Lock Nigerian Farmers Out of $38bn Global Coconut Market

Top Stories 0
By Faith Donatus | September 2, 2025 Nigeria’s coconut farmers...

Nigeria Addresses Financial Constraints at Diplomatic Missions Abroad

Diplomatic Relations 0
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria has acknowledged...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp