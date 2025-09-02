Nigeria’s CBN to Issue Fresh OMO to Absorb N784bn Expected Inflows

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is set to deploy fresh Open Market Operations (OMO) to mop up N784 billion expected to flow into the banking system this week.

According to CBN data, N459.60 billion from OMO maturities will hit the market today, while N324.41 billion from Nigerian Treasury Bill (NTB) maturities is expected on Thursday. The banking system liquidity opened at N275.9 billion on September 1, up 10.4% from N249.8 billion on August 25.

OMO is a critical monetary policy instrument that allows the CBN to regulate liquidity. By issuing short-term securities, the apex bank borrows funds from banks and investors, reducing excess cash in circulation and easing inflationary pressure.

Coronation Merchant Bank highlighted that the N480 billion NTB auction scheduled for Wednesday will further support liquidity mop-up. In the FGN bond market, yields are expected to moderate due to strong demand for newly issued securities.

Last week, system liquidity rebounded to N1.40 trillion, reversing a deficit of N609.43 billion from the prior week. This recovery was supported by FAAC disbursements and OMO maturities of N758.0 billion, outweighing CBN’s liquidity absorption of N1.19 trillion. Consequently, interbank rates eased, with the Open Repo Rate (OPR) and Overnight (OVN) declining by 240bps and 220bps to 26.50% and 26.95%, respectively.

In the T-bills secondary market, yields rose 23bps week-on-week to 22.18% per annum, largely driven by NTBs, which increased by 50bps to 18.88%. Meanwhile, OMO bills slightly declined by 3bps to 25.49% per annum.

CBN’s aggressive liquidity management through OMO has helped stabilize the naira, curb inflation, and attract foreign portfolio investments (FPIs). Year-to-date, the apex bank has withdrawn N13.35 trillion from the financial system as of August 22, compared to N7.45 trillion in the same period in 2024.

Ayodele Akinwunmi, Chief Economist at United Capital Plc, said, “OMO remains a central tool for managing liquidity and price stability. Its strategic use has strengthened investor confidence and Nigeria’s appeal as an investment destination.”

The CBN’s robust OMO issuance underscores a sustained effort to stabilise liquidity, reduce excess money supply, and support disinflation. Nigeria’s headline inflation has eased for the fourth consecutive month, dropping from 22.22% in June to 21.88% in July 2025, signaling early success in the apex bank’s monetary policy strategy.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.