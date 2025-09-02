Menu
Diplomatic Relations

Nigeria Addresses Financial Constraints at Diplomatic Missions Abroad

By: David Okoroafor, News Writer

Date:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria has acknowledged the financial and operational challenges affecting several of the country’s diplomatic and consular missions abroad, including delays in salaries for locally recruited staff, payments to service providers, rent obligations, and foreign service allowances for home-based officers.

The Ministry explained that these difficulties stem from budgetary limitations and shortfalls in allocations over the years, which have hindered the optimal functioning of Nigeria’s missions and their ability to deliver critical diplomatic and consular services effectively.

Despite these challenges, the Ministry reassured Nigerians and the international community that the welfare of staff and their families overseas remains a priority for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

As part of corrective measures, the government has approved and released special intervention funds to alleviate hardships at affected Missions. A dedicated committee was established to assess and verify debt profiles, ensuring that payments are fair and justifiable. To date, over 80% of available funds have been cleared, prioritizing service providers, locally recruited staff salaries, and arrears due to officers.

The Ministry is also working with the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation to secure refunds for shortfalls in 2024 allocations caused by foreign exchange differentials and the harmonization of exchange rates. The first tranche has already been disbursed, and Second Semester Allocations have been approved, with ongoing coordination with the Federal Ministry of Finance and Central Bank of Nigeria to release Personnel and Overhead Cost Allocations promptly. These efforts have begun to stabilize Mission operations abroad.

Looking ahead, the Ministry is developing a sustainable financial model for Nigeria’s foreign missions, focusing on innovative funding solutions and efficiency measures to ensure long-term operational stability. This initiative is part of broader public sector financial reforms aimed at enhancing fiscal governance and resource allocation.

The Ministry commended the resilience and dedication of diplomatic staff, who continue to serve with patriotism under challenging conditions, and expressed gratitude to host governments, service providers, and international partners for their cooperation.

The Ministry affirmed that current challenges are temporary and pledged the government’s unwavering commitment to supporting all Missions abroad. Nigeria remains steadfast in protecting the welfare of its citizens globally while advancing a robust and dynamic international diplomacy agenda.

