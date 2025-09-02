Nestlé Abruptly Fires CEO Laurent Freixe Over Undisclosed Romantic Relationship

Swiss food giant Nestlé has abruptly dismissed its CEO, Laurent Freixe, just a year after he took the helm, following an internal investigation that revealed he had failed to disclose a romantic relationship with a direct subordinate.

The company announced on Monday that Philipp Navratil, a long-serving Nestlé executive who previously led the Nespresso unit, has been appointed as Freixe’s successor with immediate effect.

Nestlé emphasized that the decision reflects its commitment to strong corporate governance and ethical standards. Paul Bulcke, the company’s Chairman, said in a statement: “This was a necessary decision. Nestlé’s values and governance are strong foundations of our company. I thank Laurent for his years of service. We are not changing course on strategy and we will not lose pace on performance.”

Freixe had assumed the CEO role exactly one year ago, succeeding Mark Schneider, who was ousted by the company. His sudden departure comes at a time of increasing global challenges for Nestlé, including a difficult consumer market and the ongoing threat of trade tariffs. Bulcke himself is scheduled to step down as Chairman next year.

The investigation into Freixe’s conduct was overseen by Bulcke and Lead Independent Director Pablo Isla, and concluded that the undisclosed relationship breached the company’s code of business conduct.

Philipp Navratil brings more than two decades of Nestlé experience to the role. He began his career with the company in 2001 as an internal auditor, held multiple commercial roles in Central America, and served as country manager for Nestlé Honduras in 2009. In 2013, he led the coffee and beverage business in Mexico, and in 2020 transitioned to Nestlé’s Coffee strategic business unit. Navratil took over Nespresso in July 2024 and joined Nestlé’s executive board on January 1, 2025.

The abrupt CEO change at Nestlé mirrors a broader trend in the corporate world this year, with other major companies including Unilever, Diageo, Hershey, and Kohl’s also experiencing sudden leadership reshuffles related to ethical or governance concerns. Notably, Kohl’s terminated CEO Ashley Buchanan after just over 100 days, following a personal relationship with a vendor.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.