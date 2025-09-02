Liverpool Sign Isak for £125m in Record Transfer Deal

Naija247news – Sept. 2, 2025 – Premier League champions Liverpool have shattered the British transfer record by securing the signing of Swedish striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle United for £125 million.

The move surpasses Chelsea’s £115m purchase of Moisés Caicedo from Brighton in 2023, ending one of the longest-running transfer sagas of this summer window.

Isak, 25, passed his medical on Merseyside before putting pen to paper on a six-year deal worth £300,000 a week. He will wear Liverpool’s iconic No. 9 shirt, a symbol of the club’s forward legacy.

“It’s been a long journey to get here, but I’m super happy to be part of this team, this club, and everything it stands for,” Isak said after the unveiling. “I think I have a lot to give, and while my role is to score goals, I want to contribute much more than that. My ambition is simple—I want to win everything.”

Record-Breaking Spending Spree

The Isak deal takes Liverpool’s total summer spending to £455.5 million, an all-time record for an English club. The Reds have balanced this with £228m in player sales, leaving a net spend of £218m.

Alongside Isak, Liverpool also signed:

• Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for £116m

• Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt for £79m

Newcastle, who bought Isak from Real Sociedad for £63m in 2022, saw the striker net 62 goals in 109 appearances before his record-breaking departure.

Strategic Move Ahead of Title Defence

Liverpool’s heavy spending underscores their determination to maintain dominance in both the Premier League and Europe. Isak’s arrival adds firepower to a squad already stacked with talent, reinforcing Jurgen Klopp’s attacking options as the Reds look to defend their crown.

For Newcastle, the sale represents both a financial windfall and a major loss, as they now face the challenge of replacing their talismanic forward.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.