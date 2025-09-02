Itsekiri Nation Demands Probe of INEC Officials Over Alleged Compromise

September2,2025/Naija 247news

The Itsekiri Nation has called on the Federal Government to investigate and prosecute officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over alleged compromise in the ward delineation exercise in Warri, Delta State. The community accuses INEC of bias and favoritism towards other ethnic groups, particularly the Ijaws.

Allegations of Bias and Discrepancies

The Itsekiri National Development Initiative (INDI) has petitioned INEC’s chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, over the ward delineation exercise, citing lack of transparency. They claim that the proposed wards and polling units do not reflect the population and voter strength of the various ethnic groups in the area. According to the Itsekiris, their voting strength and population do not justify the reduced number of wards allocated to them.

Protest and Petition

The Itsekiri leaders have protested at INEC’s national headquarters in Abuja, carrying placards opposing the delineation proposal. They point out specific discrepancies in ward allocations, arguing that their community has been unfairly treated. For instance, in Warri South West, Itsekiris have 94,074 voters and 175 polling units but were allocated only 5 wards out of 19, while the Ijaws with 95,046 voters and 147 polling units got 14 wards.

Demand for Fair Representation

The Itsekiri Nation demands fair representation and equitable treatment in the delineation process. They emphasize that eligible voters should be able to vote conveniently without being disenfranchised. The community is willing to challenge the exercise in court if their concerns are not addressed.

The Itsekiri Nation’s demand for an investigation into INEC’s alleged compromise highlights the need for transparency and fairness in electoral processes. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how INEC and the Federal Government will respond to the community’s concerns.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.