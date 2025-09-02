Fidelity Bank Delivers Oversubscribed Capital Raise

Naija247news – Lagos, Sept. 2, 2025 – Fidelity Bank Plc has cemented its reputation as one of Nigeria’s most resilient financial institutions after successfully completing the first phase of its capital raise programme, delivering record oversubscription levels and robust investor returns.

Following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) March 2024 directive increasing minimum capital for banks with international licenses to ₦500 billion, Fidelity Bank became the first financial institution to launch a public offer on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX).

The combined Public Offer and Rights Issue in June 2024 raised ₦175.9 billion, boosting the bank’s capital adequacy ratio to 23.5%. The Public Offer was 237% oversubscribed, while the Rights Issue recorded 137.7% oversubscription, underlining deep investor confidence.

From over 400,000 shareholders in 2024, Fidelity’s shareholding base has now expanded to more than 500,000 investors, strengthening corporate governance by reducing concentrated ownership.

Investor Windfall from Fidelity’s Growth

Shares offered at ₦9.75 (Public Offer) and ₦9.25 (Rights Issue) now trade at ₦21.30 (as of August 29, 2025), a 116% price gain in just 14 months. Fidelity’s market capitalization stands at ₦1.07 trillion, with a price-to-book ratio of 1.15 — a level only two other Nigerian banks have achieved.

Year-to-date (YTD), Fidelity’s shares are up 21.7%, while its one-year return (August 2024–August 2025) has surged 128.9%, outperforming the NGX Banking Index.

Record Financial Performance

In 2024, Fidelity Bank delivered a 210% YoY surge in profit before tax (₦385.2bn), with gross earnings climbing 87% to surpass the ₦1 trillion threshold for the first time. Management has set a ₦500bn profit target for FY 2025, supported by:

• Balance sheet optimisation.

• Expansion through brownfield acquisitions.

• Enhanced dividend payout strategy.

• Regional growth via FidBank UK, whose assets grew 101% in 2024.

Asset Quality and Risk Management

The bank’s non-performing loan (NPL) ratio improved to 3.1% in FY 2024 from 3.5% in 2023, with projections of 3.0% NPLs for FY 2025. Fidelity continues to carefully manage exposures in the oil, gas, and power sectors while maintaining resilient asset quality.

Dividend Leadership

According to Chapel Hill Denham, Fidelity delivered a 13.4% dividend yield in 2024, maintaining double-digit yields for three consecutive years, making it one of the most reliable dividend-paying banks in Nigeria.

Outlook

With a second-phase ₦195bn private placement underway, Fidelity is on track to exceed regulatory requirements while positioning itself as a growth-driven, investor-friendly, and governance-strong institution.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.