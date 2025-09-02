Federal Government, Kaduna Govt Slam El-Rufai Over Banditry Comments

2, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Federal Government and the Kaduna State Government have rejected former Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s claims that the government is empowering bandits by paying them monthly allowances and sending food to them. El-Rufai made the allegations on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, describing it as a “kiss-the-bandits policy.”

Federal Government’s Response

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) swiftly rejected El-Rufai’s claims, describing them as baseless and contrary to facts on the ground. ONSA said that the government has consistently warned Nigerians against paying ransom and has adopted a dual strategy of kinetic operations and community engagements to address local grievances.

Kaduna State Government’s Reaction

The Kaduna State Government accused El-Rufai of plotting to destabilize the state through provocation, manipulation, and incitement. The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr. Suleiman Shuaibu, said El-Rufai’s comments were a direct threat to peace and development in the state.

Christian Association of Nigeria’s Stance

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) also condemned El-Rufai’s remarks, describing them as false, inciting, and divisive

The controversy surrounding El-Rufai’s comments highlights the need for responsible leadership and public discourse in addressing security challenges in Nigeria. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how El-Rufai will respond to the criticisms.

Implications of El-Rufai’s Comments

El-Rufai’s comments have sparked widespread condemnation, with many criticizing him for his inflammatory rhetoric. His claims have been seen as an attempt to undermine the government’s efforts to address the security challenges in the state.

Call for Responsible Leadership

The incident has also highlighted the need for responsible leadership.

The Kaduna State Government and other stakeholders have called for calm and urged Nigerians to reject inflammatory rhetoric that could undermine peace and stability in the state. As the government continues to address the security challenges, it is essential for leaders to prioritize responsible communication and avoid making statements that could incite violence or undermine public trust.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.