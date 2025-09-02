EU Alleges Russian GPS Jamming on Plane Carrying Ursula von der Leyen to Bulgaria

The European Union (EU) has accused Russia of allegedly jamming the GPS system of a plane carrying European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Bulgaria on Sunday, according to EU officials.

A spokesperson for the European Commission said Monday that while the plane landed safely, information from Bulgarian authorities indicated that the GPS disruption was likely due to “blatant interference by Russia.”

“We are of course aware and used to the threats and intimidations that are a regular component of Russia’s hostile behavior, and of course this will only reinforce further our unshakeable commitment to ramp up defense capabilities and support for Ukraine,” the spokesperson added. The incident highlights the urgent need for increased European defense and security investment, they said.

Von der Leyen was traveling on a plane chartered by the European Commission. When asked if the aircraft had been the intended target, the spokesperson deflected, suggesting the question should be posed to Russian authorities.

The Kremlin has denied involvement. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the Financial Times that reports of the interference were “incorrect.”

Bulgaria’s Air Traffic Services Authority has noted a significant increase in GPS jamming and spoofing since February 2022, warning that such interferences disrupt both aircraft and ground operations. Bulgaria’s government confirmed that the satellite navigation signal was lost as the plane approached Plovdiv Airport.

The incident coincides with von der Leyen’s visit to Sopot, Bulgaria, where she toured the country’s largest arms factory, VMZ, alongside Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Jelyazkov, underscoring the EU’s focus on defense and security cooperation amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.