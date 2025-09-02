Ederson Leaves Manchester City for Fenerbahce as Donnarumma Waits in Wings

September2,2025/Naija 247news

In a stunning move, Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson has finalized his transfer to Turkish giants Fenerbahce, leaving Manchester City after several successful seasons. The deal is reportedly worth around €13-14 million, with Ederson set to earn a whopping €8 million per year plus €2 million in bonuses.

Ederson’s Transfer to Fenerbahce

According to reports, Ederson’s agent, Jorge Mendes, played a crucial role in facilitating the transfer. The goalkeeper has one year left on his contract with Manchester City, but Fenerbahce’s offer was reportedly too good to turn down. Ederson’s departure has sent shockwaves through the Premier League, with many speculating about who will take his place between the posts for City.

Donnarumma Set to Join Manchester City

Meanwhile, Manchester City is set to welcome Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain. Donnarumma has reportedly agreed to the terms of his future contract with City, with PSG initially demanding €50 million but now willing to accept around €30 million. Negotiations are ongoing, with City submitting a deal sheet to the league for the Donnarumma transfer.

Impact on Manchester City’s Squad

The potential signing of Donnarumma would be a significant boost to Manchester City’s squad, providing a world-class goalkeeper to replace Ederson. With Donnarumma’s exceptional skills and experience, he would likely become the first-choice goalkeeper for City, pushing other goalkeepers to compete for the backup spot.

Future Prospects

As the transfer window continues to unfold, Manchester City’s moves for Donnarumma and other players will be closely watched. With a strong squad and ambitious leadership, City is expected to remain a top contender in the Premier League and European competitions. The signing of Donnarumma would be a key step in maintaining the team’s competitive edge.

The transfer of Ederson to Fenerbahce marks a significant change for Manchester City, and the signing of Donnarumma could be a game-changer for the club. As the transfer window heats up, all eyes will be on Manchester City to see how they shape their squad for the upcoming season. With Donnarumma’s potential arrival, City fans are eagerly anticipating the impact he will have on the team.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.