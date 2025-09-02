Menu
Dangote Sugar targets fresh funding with ₦50bn CP issuance

By Iheanyi Nwachukwu
Dangote Sugar targets fresh funding with ₦50bn CP issuance
Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc has announced that its ongoing Series 13 & 14 Commercial Paper (CP) offer, valued at up to ₦50 billion, will close on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

The offer is issued under the company’s ₦300 billion Commercial Paper Issuance Programme, reinforcing its commitment to diversify funding sources and sustain growth momentum in Nigeria’s fast-evolving consumer market.

Background: Previous Commercial Paper Issuances

This latest issuance follows similar exercises earlier in the year:
•.June 2025 → Dangote Sugar floated Series 10–12 Commercial Papers worth up to ₦100 billion.
• February 2025 → The company raised up to ₦50 billion through Series 8 & 9 CPs, under its ₦150 billion programme.

These strategic offerings underscore the company’s steady access to debt markets and investor confidence in its operations.

Company profile: Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest sugar refinery

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, a subsidiary of Dangote Industries Limited, is the largest sugar refinery in Sub-Saharan Africa with an installed refining capacity of 1.49 million metric tonnes (MMT) per annum.

The company refines, distributes, and markets granulated sugar to key industries including:
• Food & beverage
• Pharmaceuticals
• Skin care manufacturers
• Wholesale distributors

In line with its backward integration plan, the company is targeting an additional 1.5 MMT of refined sugar from locally grown sugarcane, positioning itself as a future global integrated sugar producer.

Leadership transition: Arnold Ekpe takes over as Chairman

In June 2025, Arnold Ekpe was appointed Chairman of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc following the retirement of Aliko Dangote, who served with distinction since 2005 as one of the founding Directors.

Industry observers note that Ekpe’s leadership experience is expected to drive the company’s transformation into a globally competitive player while sustaining shareholder value.

Why this matters for investors

The N50bn CP offer is an opportunity for institutional and individual investors to support one of Nigeria’s most strategic companies in the consumer goods sector.

With Nigeria’s sugar demand projected to rise, Dangote Sugar’s expansion drive—fueled by cost-efficient financing—positions it as a key beneficiary of the government’s backward integration policy and the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

