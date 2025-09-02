Menu
Analysis

BPE to List Two DisCos, One GenCo on Nigerian Stock Exchange, Moves to Disburse Shareholders’ Loans

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, Nigeria – September 2, 2025 – The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has announced plans to list two electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) and one Generation Company (GenCo) on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), in what would mark a significant step toward deepening transparency and public participation in the power sector.

The disclosure was made by BPE’s Director-General, Mr. Ayodeji Gbeleyi, during a media briefing in Abuja on Tuesday.

DisCos’ Shareholders’ Loans to be Disbursed

Gbeleyi revealed that shareholders’ loan agreements had been executed for 10 out of the 11 DisCos, with disbursement expected to begin any moment from now. While he declined to disclose the names of the companies slated for listing, citing corporate confidentiality, he stressed that the IPO move aligns with Nigeria’s energy sector reform agenda.

Privatization of GenCos on Hold

On the privatization of five GenCos, the BPE chief explained that the transaction has been kept in abeyance due to exchange rate volatility and other macroeconomic challenges. He also highlighted that most GenCos have yet to embrace the eligible customer regulation, citing persistent transmission bottlenecks.

Refinery Debate Beyond Privatization

On Nigeria’s ailing refineries, Gbeleyi maintained that the conversation has moved beyond whether to privatize. He noted that the BPE is open to supporting any policy advice aimed at ending financial leakages and “bleeding” within the state-owned refining system.

Sector Snapshot
• DisCos’ revenue dropped to ₦182.11 billion recently.
• The 11 DisCos collectively owe the Federal Government about ₦2.7 trillion.
• Analysts say listing DisCos and GenCos on the NGX could improve corporate governance, accountability, and capital inflows into Nigeria’s power sector.

The planned IPOs come as Nigeria intensifies efforts to stabilize its electricity supply chain, attract private capital, and reposition its energy assets for long-term efficiency.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Nigeria’s PMI Rises to 52.7 in July 2025, Signaling Eighth Straight Month of Economic Expansion
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited.

