BPE to List Two DisCos, One GenCo on Nigerian Stock Exchange, Moves to Disburse Shareholders’ Loans

Abuja, Nigeria – September 2, 2025 – The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has announced plans to list two electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) and one Generation Company (GenCo) on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), in what would mark a significant step toward deepening transparency and public participation in the power sector.

The disclosure was made by BPE’s Director-General, Mr. Ayodeji Gbeleyi, during a media briefing in Abuja on Tuesday.

DisCos’ Shareholders’ Loans to be Disbursed

Gbeleyi revealed that shareholders’ loan agreements had been executed for 10 out of the 11 DisCos, with disbursement expected to begin any moment from now. While he declined to disclose the names of the companies slated for listing, citing corporate confidentiality, he stressed that the IPO move aligns with Nigeria’s energy sector reform agenda.

Privatization of GenCos on Hold

On the privatization of five GenCos, the BPE chief explained that the transaction has been kept in abeyance due to exchange rate volatility and other macroeconomic challenges. He also highlighted that most GenCos have yet to embrace the eligible customer regulation, citing persistent transmission bottlenecks.

Refinery Debate Beyond Privatization

On Nigeria’s ailing refineries, Gbeleyi maintained that the conversation has moved beyond whether to privatize. He noted that the BPE is open to supporting any policy advice aimed at ending financial leakages and “bleeding” within the state-owned refining system.

Sector Snapshot

• DisCos’ revenue dropped to ₦182.11 billion recently.

• The 11 DisCos collectively owe the Federal Government about ₦2.7 trillion.

• Analysts say listing DisCos and GenCos on the NGX could improve corporate governance, accountability, and capital inflows into Nigeria’s power sector.

The planned IPOs come as Nigeria intensifies efforts to stabilize its electricity supply chain, attract private capital, and reposition its energy assets for long-term efficiency.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.