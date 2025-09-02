Bayer Leverkusen Sack Erik ten Hag After Just Two Bundesliga Games

Tuesday, September 2, 2025 – By Sports Desk, Naija247news

Bayer Leverkusen have made a dramatic decision to part ways with Dutch manager Erik ten Hag, just two league games into his reign. The club confirmed that the 3-3 draw against 10-man Werder Bremen over the weekend was the final straw after a shocking 2-1 home loss to Hoffenheim in the opening Bundesliga fixture.

“This decision was not an easy one for us. Nobody wanted to take this step,” said Leverkusen Sporting Director Simon Rolfes. “However, the past few weeks have shown that building a new and successful team with this set-up is not feasible.”

Ten Hag had taken over in May, replacing Xabi Alonso, who left for Real Madrid after an impressive season in which Leverkusen won the Bundesliga title unbeaten and finished second the following year.

The Dutch manager faced immediate challenges with the off-season departures of key players including Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Amine Adli, Jonathan Tah, and Granit Xhaka. His tenure began with a 4-0 German Cup win against Sonnenhof Grossaspach, but with the team already five points behind league leaders Bayern Munich, patience ran out quickly.

Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro added: “A parting of ways at this early stage of the season is painful, but we felt it was necessary. We remain committed to achieving our goals for the season and to do that, we need the best possible conditions at all levels.”

The Dutch coach joins a list of recent high-profile managerial casualties. Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were also recently dismissed by Turkish sides Fenerbahce and Besiktas, respectively. Ten Hag’s most successful spell came at Ajax Amsterdam, where he secured three league titles, while his stint at Manchester United saw him win the FA Cup and League Cup before being sacked with the team languishing 14th in the Premier League.

