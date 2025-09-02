Babban Gona Secures $7.5m BII Investment to Boost Food Security & Climate Resilience

By Josephine Okojie-Okeiyi | September 2, 2025

Babban Gona, Nigeria’s leading agri-tech platform, has attracted a $7.5 million debt investment from British International Investment (BII) to enhance food security, climate resilience, and smallholder farmer livelihoods in northern Nigeria.

The funding will scale Babban Gona’s innovative model, enabling farmer-led enterprises to access finance, improve crop yields, increase incomes, and strengthen climate resilience for 140,000 farmers by 2029.

Kola Masha, Managing Director of Babban Gona, said, “We are thrilled to have BII partner with us as we accelerate the impact of our work, aiming to become the earth’s highest-impact business. This investment will catalyse our next phase, enabling replication of our model to support 50 million smallholder farmers.”

Masha acknowledged BII’s instrumental role since Babban Gona’s 2013 public debt raise, noting that this commitment—10 times larger than the previous investment—demonstrates a shared vision for improving smallholder farmers’ lives.

Florence Eshalomi, UK Trade Envoy to Nigeria, highlighted the significance of tech-enabled models like Babban Gona’s in providing finance, training, and services to farmers, boosting productivity, incomes, and climate resilience. She described the partnership as a milestone in UK-Nigeria collaboration for sustainable, inclusive growth.

Jonny Baxter, British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, emphasized that private sector investment is key to Nigeria’s economic growth. He added, “Babban Gona’s franchise model can help farmers and small agribusinesses overcome financing and technology gaps to achieve sustainable agricultural growth.”

Benson Adenuga, West Africa Regional Director at BII, said the partnership demonstrates how catalytic capital can support innovative, high-impact business models that transform lives and strengthen agricultural resilience. He stated, “This investment will deliver tangible impact at scale, enhancing food security and climate resilience for a region often overlooked by investors.”

The $7.5 million BII investment reinforces Babban Gona’s mission to empower smallholder farmers, improve rural livelihoods, and promote sustainable agricultural practices in Nigeria.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.