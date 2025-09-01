Menu
Xi Jinping Urges SCO Members to Reject “Cold War Mentality”

By: David Okoroafor, News Writer

Date:

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to reject a “Cold War mentality” during the summit in Tianjin, China. He emphasized that SCO members face complex security and development challenges as the world becomes “chaotic and intertwined.”

Xi highlighted the Shanghai spirit as the guiding principle for cooperation and called for an equal and orderly multipolar world and a fairer global governance system. China pledged 2 billion yuan ($280m) in aid and 10 billion yuan ($1.4bn) in loans via an SCO banking consortium to support member states. He also encouraged leveraging the mega-scale market for trade and investment facilitation.

More than 20 world leaders attended the summit, including Vladimir Putin (Russia), Narendra Modi (India), Masoud Pezeshkian (Iran), and Alexander Lukashenko (Belarus).

Founded in 2001 with six Eurasian nations, the SCO now has 10 permanent members and 16 dialogue/observer countries. Analysts say China is using the summit to promote an alternative to the U.S.-led order and strengthen ties with India amid shifting geopolitics under former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

