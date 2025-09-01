Xi Jinping Pushes for New Global Order at SCO Summit, Challenges US Influence

TIANJIN, China – Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states to leverage their “mega-scale market” while unveiling Beijing’s vision for a new global security and economic framework, signaling a strategic challenge to the United States-led international order.

Xi Advocates Multipolar World and Inclusive Globalisation

Addressing more than 20 world leaders at the two-day SCO summit in Tianjin, Xi said the bloc exemplifies a new model for international relations.

“We should advocate for equal and orderly multipolarisation of the world, inclusive economic globalisation, and promote the construction of a more just and equitable global governance system,” Xi said.

The Chinese leader pledged 2 billion yuan ($280 million) in aid to member states this year, with an additional 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) in loans to an SCO banking consortium. He emphasized improving trade, energy, infrastructure, science and technology, and AI cooperation among member states.

Global Leaders Attend, Signaling South-South Solidarity

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other leaders from Central Asia, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia attended the opening ceremony, marking a significant display of Global South unity.

The SCO, initially formed as a six-nation Eurasian security bloc, now includes 10 permanent members and 16 dialogue and observer countries.

Xi Warns Against “Cold War Mentality”

Xi urged members to oppose Cold War mentalities and bloc confrontation, a subtle critique of U.S. trade policies and tariffs that have affected countries like India.

“We must take advantage of the mega-scale market… to improve the level of trade and investment facilitation,” Xi said.

Strengthening China-India Ties

The summit also offered a platform to mend Sino-Indian relations. Modi, visiting China for the first time in seven years, and Xi agreed that their countries are development partners, not rivals, and explored ways to enhance trade amid global tariff uncertainties.

UN Praises China’s Role in Multilateralism

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres acknowledged China’s contribution to upholding global multilateralism, reinforcing Beijing’s growing influence in shaping international norms and cooperation.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.