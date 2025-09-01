Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Xi Jinping Pushes for New Global Order at SCO Summit, Challenges US Influence

By: Naija247news

Date:

TIANJIN, China – Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states to leverage their “mega-scale market” while unveiling Beijing’s vision for a new global security and economic framework, signaling a strategic challenge to the United States-led international order.

Xi Advocates Multipolar World and Inclusive Globalisation

Addressing more than 20 world leaders at the two-day SCO summit in Tianjin, Xi said the bloc exemplifies a new model for international relations.

“We should advocate for equal and orderly multipolarisation of the world, inclusive economic globalisation, and promote the construction of a more just and equitable global governance system,” Xi said.

The Chinese leader pledged 2 billion yuan ($280 million) in aid to member states this year, with an additional 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) in loans to an SCO banking consortium. He emphasized improving trade, energy, infrastructure, science and technology, and AI cooperation among member states.

Global Leaders Attend, Signaling South-South Solidarity

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other leaders from Central Asia, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia attended the opening ceremony, marking a significant display of Global South unity.

The SCO, initially formed as a six-nation Eurasian security bloc, now includes 10 permanent members and 16 dialogue and observer countries.

Xi Warns Against “Cold War Mentality”

Xi urged members to oppose Cold War mentalities and bloc confrontation, a subtle critique of U.S. trade policies and tariffs that have affected countries like India.

“We must take advantage of the mega-scale market… to improve the level of trade and investment facilitation,” Xi said.

Strengthening China-India Ties

The summit also offered a platform to mend Sino-Indian relations. Modi, visiting China for the first time in seven years, and Xi agreed that their countries are development partners, not rivals, and explored ways to enhance trade amid global tariff uncertainties.

UN Praises China’s Role in Multilateralism

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres acknowledged China’s contribution to upholding global multilateralism, reinforcing Beijing’s growing influence in shaping international norms and cooperation.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Eastern Afghanistan, Dozens Killed
Next article
Federal government unveils new curriculum for schools
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Atiku Slams Rivers LGA Elections, Urges Opposition to Reject Results

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
September 1,2025 /Naija 247news Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has...

Former IGP Solomon Arase Passes Away at 69

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
September1,2025/Naija 247news Nigeria's former Inspector-General of Police, Solomon Arase, has...

Federal government unveils new curriculum for schools

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
September 1,2025/Naija 247news The Federal Government of Nigeria has introduced...

Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Eastern Afghanistan, Dozens Killed

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake has struck eastern Afghanistan, killing...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Atiku Slams Rivers LGA Elections, Urges Opposition to Reject Results

Politics & Governance 0
September 1,2025 /Naija 247news Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has...

Former IGP Solomon Arase Passes Away at 69

The Nation 0
September1,2025/Naija 247news Nigeria's former Inspector-General of Police, Solomon Arase, has...

Federal government unveils new curriculum for schools

Education 0
September 1,2025/Naija 247news The Federal Government of Nigeria has introduced...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp