Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

Wike Raises Alarm: PDP National Convention in Jeopardy

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

September1,2025/Naija 247news

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has sounded a note of warning that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention may not hold as planned. According to Wike, the party’s internal crises, if not resolved, could lead to a crisis that would prevent the convention from taking place.

Internal Party Democracy at Stake

Wike expressed his concerns over the party’s zoning and leadership structure, particularly regarding the South-South and South-East regions. He questioned the legitimacy of certain party officials, such as Ali Odefa, who was sacked by a court order but still retains his position. Wike emphasized the need for the party to follow its constitution and ensure internal democracy, warning that failure to do so could lead to further crises.

Threat of Court Action

The former Rivers State Governor has threatened to take the matter to court if the issues aren’t resolved to his satisfaction. This development has thrown a spanner in the works of the party’s plans to hold the convention, which is slated for Ibadan.

PDP’s Response

Despite Wike’s reservations, the PDP has insisted that the convention will hold as planned. The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, stated that the party is committed to its programs and won’t be deterred by individual members’ actions.

The PDP’s internal crises have thrown the party’s convention into uncertainty. With Wike’s threat of court action and the party’s insistence on proceeding with the convention, the stage is set for a showdown. Will the party be able to resolve its internal issues and hold the convention as planned, or will the crises escalate into a full-blown crisis? Only time will tell.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Finnish Court Jails Simon Ekpa for Six Years Over Terrorism, Weapons Supply and Tax Fraud
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Finnish Court Jails Simon Ekpa for Six Years Over Terrorism, Weapons Supply and Tax Fraud

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Naija247news International Desk - September 1, 2025 A district...

Pastor Kumuyi’s Marriage Rule Reforms: Why Christians Must Separate God’s Word from Church Traditions

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
September 1, 2025 - At the 2025 Global Family...

Fura Bolts Out of PDP, Joins ADC

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
September1,2025/Naija 247news In a shocking move, Air Vice Marshal Shehu...

El-Rufai Advises Against One-Term Presidency Pledge

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
September1,2025/Naija 247news Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has cautioned...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Finnish Court Jails Simon Ekpa for Six Years Over Terrorism, Weapons Supply and Tax Fraud

Top Stories 0
By Naija247news International Desk - September 1, 2025 A district...

Pastor Kumuyi’s Marriage Rule Reforms: Why Christians Must Separate God’s Word from Church Traditions

Sermons & Preaching 0
September 1, 2025 - At the 2025 Global Family...

Fura Bolts Out of PDP, Joins ADC

Politics & Governance 0
September1,2025/Naija 247news In a shocking move, Air Vice Marshal Shehu...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp