Wike Raises Alarm: PDP National Convention in Jeopardy

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has sounded a note of warning that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention may not hold as planned. According to Wike, the party’s internal crises, if not resolved, could lead to a crisis that would prevent the convention from taking place.

Internal Party Democracy at Stake

Wike expressed his concerns over the party’s zoning and leadership structure, particularly regarding the South-South and South-East regions. He questioned the legitimacy of certain party officials, such as Ali Odefa, who was sacked by a court order but still retains his position. Wike emphasized the need for the party to follow its constitution and ensure internal democracy, warning that failure to do so could lead to further crises.

Threat of Court Action

The former Rivers State Governor has threatened to take the matter to court if the issues aren’t resolved to his satisfaction. This development has thrown a spanner in the works of the party’s plans to hold the convention, which is slated for Ibadan.

PDP’s Response

Despite Wike’s reservations, the PDP has insisted that the convention will hold as planned. The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, stated that the party is committed to its programs and won’t be deterred by individual members’ actions.

The PDP’s internal crises have thrown the party’s convention into uncertainty. With Wike’s threat of court action and the party’s insistence on proceeding with the convention, the stage is set for a showdown. Will the party be able to resolve its internal issues and hold the convention as planned, or will the crises escalate into a full-blown crisis? Only time will tell.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.