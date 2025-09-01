Wike Dismisses Atiku, Obi’s Criticism of Rivers LG Elections, Says Polls Were Legal and Fair

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Monday fired back at opposition leaders over claims that the recent Rivers State council elections were unlawful. Wike stressed that the polls were legally conducted and had not been declared illegal by any court.

The former Rivers State governor made the remarks while responding to comments from former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Anambra governor Peter Obi, who had criticized the exercise.

During a media briefing, Wike said, “Listen, I don’t blame Atiku; he didn’t know that his boss signed the emergency rule in 2004. What you don’t know, don’t comment about it.” He added that the 2024 emergency rule empowers the President to regulate governance in emergency areas, underscoring the legality of the elections.

On Peter Obi, Wike remarked, “Who can be more of a rascal than Obi? He governed Anambra for eight years, conducted local government elections two months before leaving office — yet he dares comment on our elections?”

Wike also suggested that the opposition leaders’ anger stemmed from Rivers State being cut off as a major source of political funding, arguing that their criticisms lacked both capacity and moral standing.

The minister highlighted the smooth conduct of the elections, noting: “For the first time in history, there were no gunshots, no box snatching, and no kidnapping of returning officers. Yet, nobody commends the security agencies and RSIEC.”

The elections, held on Saturday across 23 local government areas, resulted in the All Progressives Congress (APC) winning 20 councils, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured 3 LGAs, according to RSIEC’s Sunday announcement.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.