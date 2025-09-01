Menu
Search
Subscribe
State Politics (Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, etc.)

Wike Dismisses Atiku, Obi’s Criticism of Rivers LG Elections, Says Polls Were Legal and Fair

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Monday fired back at opposition leaders over claims that the recent Rivers State council elections were unlawful. Wike stressed that the polls were legally conducted and had not been declared illegal by any court.

The former Rivers State governor made the remarks while responding to comments from former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Anambra governor Peter Obi, who had criticized the exercise.

During a media briefing, Wike said, “Listen, I don’t blame Atiku; he didn’t know that his boss signed the emergency rule in 2004. What you don’t know, don’t comment about it.” He added that the 2024 emergency rule empowers the President to regulate governance in emergency areas, underscoring the legality of the elections.

On Peter Obi, Wike remarked, “Who can be more of a rascal than Obi? He governed Anambra for eight years, conducted local government elections two months before leaving office — yet he dares comment on our elections?”

Wike also suggested that the opposition leaders’ anger stemmed from Rivers State being cut off as a major source of political funding, arguing that their criticisms lacked both capacity and moral standing.

The minister highlighted the smooth conduct of the elections, noting: “For the first time in history, there were no gunshots, no box snatching, and no kidnapping of returning officers. Yet, nobody commends the security agencies and RSIEC.”

The elections, held on Saturday across 23 local government areas, resulted in the All Progressives Congress (APC) winning 20 councils, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured 3 LGAs, according to RSIEC’s Sunday announcement.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Simon Ekpa Sentenced in Finland: Proof of His Role in South-East Insecurity – AGF Fagbemi
Next article
CDS Christopher Musa Hails Simon Ekpa’s Conviction, Warns Terror Sponsors Will Be Held Accountable Anywhere
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo is a dedicated News Content Editor at Naija247news, bringing over five years of experience in news writing and editorial work. A graduate of the University of Abia State, Ifeoluwa specializes in curating and refining impactful news stories that resonate with readers. Her expertise lies in delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content across diverse topics, contributing to the platform’s reputation for excellence in journalism. Through her leadership, she ensures high editorial standards and an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nestlé Abruptly Fires CEO Laurent Freixe Over Undisclosed Romantic Relationship

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Swiss food giant Nestlé has abruptly dismissed its CEO,...

Victor Boniface Joins Werder Bremen on Season-Long Loan from Bayer Leverkusen

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Naija247news Sports Desk | September 1, 2025 Super Eagles striker...

Snoop Dogg Responds After Backlash Over Comments on LGBTQ+ Scene in Disney-Pixar’s Lightyear

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
American rap icon Snoop Dogg has moved to clarify...

The similarities between Igbo and Fulani by Dr Austin Orette

Naija247news Naija247news -
In this thought-provoking essay, Dr Austin Orette examines the deep cultural and political parallels between the Igbo and Fulani. Despite historical tensions, he highlights their shared values, resilience, and mirror-like traits that continue to shape Nigeria’s social fabric.

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Nestlé Abruptly Fires CEO Laurent Freixe Over Undisclosed Romantic Relationship

Top Stories 0
Swiss food giant Nestlé has abruptly dismissed its CEO,...

Victor Boniface Joins Werder Bremen on Season-Long Loan from Bayer Leverkusen

FootBall 0
Naija247news Sports Desk | September 1, 2025 Super Eagles striker...

Snoop Dogg Responds After Backlash Over Comments on LGBTQ+ Scene in Disney-Pixar’s Lightyear

Arts & Entertainment 0
American rap icon Snoop Dogg has moved to clarify...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp