Politics & Governance

Why Wike’s Sanction is Yet to be Implemented – PDP

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

September1,2025/Naija 247news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been under scrutiny for not taking decisive action against its defecting chieftain, Nyesom Wike. Despite his controversial actions, the party seems to be in no hurry to sanction the former Rivers State Governor.

PDP Following Due Process

According to sources within the party, the PDP is adhering to its constitution and disciplinary procedures. A disciplinary committee has been tasked with investigating Wike’s alleged anti-party activities, and any sanctions will be based on the committee’s findings. This approach is seen as a way to ensure that any action taken against Wike is fair and in line with the party’s rules.

Court Order Also a Factor

Some insiders suggest that a court order restraining the PDP from taking action against Wike is also a contributing factor. This legal hurdle has reportedly slowed down the party’s disciplinary process, with some questioning whether the PDP is waiting for the court to lift the order before proceeding.

Internal Party Dynamics at Play

The PDP’s reluctance to sanction Wike may also be influenced by internal party dynamics. With the 2027 general elections on the horizon, the party may be cautious about taking actions that could further divide its members. The PDP is likely weighing the potential consequences of sanctioning Wike, considering the impact it could have on party unity and electoral prospects.

The PDP’s decision to delay sanctioning Wike appears to be driven by a combination of factors, including adherence to due process, legal considerations, and internal party politics. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the party will ultimately handle Wike’s case and what implications it will have for the PDP’s future.

(www.naija247news .com)

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Favor Akpan, News Writer
