Politics & Governance

Tinubu Mourns Pioneering FCT HoS, Grace Adayilo

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

September1,2025/Naija 247news

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on the passing of Mrs. Grace Adayilo, the pioneering Head of Service of the Federal Capital Administration (FCTA). The President extended his sympathies to Adayilo’s family, friends, and colleagues, praying for her peaceful repose.

A Dedicated Public Servant

Adayilo, a dedicated public servant, previously served as Education Secretary of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC). She was appointed as the first FCT Head of Service by Minister Wike, following President Tinubu’s approval of a new civil service structure for the FCT.

Tinubu’s Condolence Message

President Tinubu wished Adayilo’s family, friends, and colleagues the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. He prayed for the peaceful repose of her soul, acknowledging her contributions to the FCT’s development.

A Lasting Legacy

Adayilo’s passing leaves a void in the FCT’s civil service, but her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of public servants. Her dedication and commitment to public service will be remembered for years to come.

The nation mourns the loss of a remarkable public servant. Adayilo’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations. May her soul rest in peace.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

