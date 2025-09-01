Simon Ekpa Sentenced in Finland: Proof of His Role in South-East Insecurity – AGF Fagbemi

Abuja, Sept 1 (Naija247news) – The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), on Monday described the conviction of Nigerian-born separatist agitator, Simon Ekpa, by a Finnish court as a major victory for justice.

Fagbemi, in a statement, said the six-year jail term slammed on Ekpa by the Päijät-Häme District Court of Finland confirms his complicity in the violence and bloodshed that have rocked the South-East.

According to the minister, the judgment aligns with Nigeria’s long-standing position that the self-styled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) played a direct role in fueling insecurity in the region.

“We welcome the conviction of Simon Ekpa by the Finnish court. His sentencing for terrorism and related crimes is proof that he masterminded and promoted heinous acts against Nigerians, especially in the South-East,” Fagbemi said.

Finland Commended

The Justice Minister hailed Finnish authorities for their cooperation, describing the judgment as a milestone in international collaboration against cross-border crimes.

“We see this as a signal of stronger partnership ahead, and Nigeria will take further steps after reviewing the full judgment,” he added.

Court’s Findings

The 40-year-old Ekpa was found guilty of inciting terrorism and aiding terrorist activities.

The court ruled that between August 2021 and November 2024, he exploited his large social media following to inflame tensions in the South-East.

The three-member judicial panel, in a unanimous verdict, declared Ekpa a key figure in a militant separatist movement bent on carving out a Biafran state from Nigeria.

According to the ruling, Ekpa facilitated the supply of weapons, explosives, and ammunition to armed groups through his network, while urging his online followers on platform X to commit crimes in Nigeria.

Resident of Finland

Ekpa, a long-term resident of Lahti and former local councillor, was said to have committed the offences from his base in Finland, giving the court jurisdiction to prosecute him

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.