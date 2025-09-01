Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cases & Trials

Simon Ekpa Sentenced in Finland: Proof of His Role in South-East Insecurity – AGF Fagbemi

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

Abuja, Sept 1 (Naija247news) – The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), on Monday described the conviction of Nigerian-born separatist agitator, Simon Ekpa, by a Finnish court as a major victory for justice.

Fagbemi, in a statement, said the six-year jail term slammed on Ekpa by the Päijät-Häme District Court of Finland confirms his complicity in the violence and bloodshed that have rocked the South-East.

According to the minister, the judgment aligns with Nigeria’s long-standing position that the self-styled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) played a direct role in fueling insecurity in the region.

“We welcome the conviction of Simon Ekpa by the Finnish court. His sentencing for terrorism and related crimes is proof that he masterminded and promoted heinous acts against Nigerians, especially in the South-East,” Fagbemi said.

Finland Commended

The Justice Minister hailed Finnish authorities for their cooperation, describing the judgment as a milestone in international collaboration against cross-border crimes.

“We see this as a signal of stronger partnership ahead, and Nigeria will take further steps after reviewing the full judgment,” he added.

Court’s Findings

The 40-year-old Ekpa was found guilty of inciting terrorism and aiding terrorist activities.

The court ruled that between August 2021 and November 2024, he exploited his large social media following to inflame tensions in the South-East.

The three-member judicial panel, in a unanimous verdict, declared Ekpa a key figure in a militant separatist movement bent on carving out a Biafran state from Nigeria.

According to the ruling, Ekpa facilitated the supply of weapons, explosives, and ammunition to armed groups through his network, while urging his online followers on platform X to commit crimes in Nigeria.

Resident of Finland

Ekpa, a long-term resident of Lahti and former local councillor, was said to have committed the offences from his base in Finland, giving the court jurisdiction to prosecute him

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Favour Ofili Switches Allegiance from Nigeria to Turkey
Next article
Wike Dismisses Atiku, Obi’s Criticism of Rivers LG Elections, Says Polls Were Legal and Fair
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Victor Boniface Joins Werder Bremen on Season-Long Loan from Bayer Leverkusen

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Naija247news Sports Desk | September 1, 2025 Super Eagles striker...

Snoop Dogg Responds After Backlash Over Comments on LGBTQ+ Scene in Disney-Pixar’s Lightyear

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
American rap icon Snoop Dogg has moved to clarify...

The similarities between Igbo and Fulani by Dr Austin Orette

Naija247news Naija247news -
In this thought-provoking essay, Dr Austin Orette examines the deep cultural and political parallels between the Igbo and Fulani. Despite historical tensions, he highlights their shared values, resilience, and mirror-like traits that continue to shape Nigeria’s social fabric.

Simon Ekpa Not a Member of IPOB, Group Insists

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has officially distanced...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Victor Boniface Joins Werder Bremen on Season-Long Loan from Bayer Leverkusen

FootBall 0
Naija247news Sports Desk | September 1, 2025 Super Eagles striker...

Snoop Dogg Responds After Backlash Over Comments on LGBTQ+ Scene in Disney-Pixar’s Lightyear

Arts & Entertainment 0
American rap icon Snoop Dogg has moved to clarify...

The similarities between Igbo and Fulani by Dr Austin Orette

Guest Columns 0
In this thought-provoking essay, Dr Austin Orette examines the deep cultural and political parallels between the Igbo and Fulani. Despite historical tensions, he highlights their shared values, resilience, and mirror-like traits that continue to shape Nigeria’s social fabric.

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp