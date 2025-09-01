Menu
Simon Ekpa Not a Member of IPOB, Group Insists

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has officially distanced itself from Simon Ekpa, the Finland-based separatist recently sentenced for terrorism, stressing that he has never held any position in the movement.

In a statement, IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary said the group had testified under oath in a Finnish court that Ekpa is not affiliated with IPOB or ESN. The agitator himself admitted to being a content creator and disowned IPOB.

The group reaffirmed its stance as a nonviolent organization, registered under international law, committed to lawful self-determination. IPOB also urged the international community to ensure that the ongoing trial of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Nigeria, is fair and uninfluenced by unrelated cases.

“The Finnish court has already clarified that IPOB is not linked to Simon Ekpa, and this should not be misrepresented,” the statement added.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

CDS Christopher Musa Hails Simon Ekpa’s Conviction, Warns Terror Sponsors Will Be Held Accountable Anywhere
The similarities between Igbo and Fulani by Dr Austin Orette
