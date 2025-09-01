Simon Ekpa Not a Member of IPOB, Group Insists

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has officially distanced itself from Simon Ekpa, the Finland-based separatist recently sentenced for terrorism, stressing that he has never held any position in the movement.

In a statement, IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary said the group had testified under oath in a Finnish court that Ekpa is not affiliated with IPOB or ESN. The agitator himself admitted to being a content creator and disowned IPOB.

The group reaffirmed its stance as a nonviolent organization, registered under international law, committed to lawful self-determination. IPOB also urged the international community to ensure that the ongoing trial of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Nigeria, is fair and uninfluenced by unrelated cases.

“The Finnish court has already clarified that IPOB is not linked to Simon Ekpa, and this should not be misrepresented,” the statement added.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.