Raw Shea Nut Export Ban: A Win for Nigeria, West Africa — Stakeholders Applaud Tinubu’s Policy

By Naija247news Business & Agriculture Desk

September 1, 2025

In what stakeholders are calling a historic turning point for Nigeria’s agricultural economy, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a six-month temporary ban on the export of raw shea nuts (Vitellaria paradoxa).

The directive, which took immediate effect, was announced through the Office of the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, who described it as a bold move to industrialize Nigeria’s shea sector, empower women in rural communities, and reclaim value long lost to foreign buyers.

“We are not closing doors, we are opening better ones. Today we plant the seeds of an industry that will yield fruit for decades to come—for our women, for our economy, and for Nigeria’s place in global trade,” Shettima declared.

Nigeria’s Lost Wealth in Shea

The decision follows a rapid assessment by the Presidential Food Systems Coordinating Unit (PFSCU). The findings were stark: Nigeria produces nearly 40% of the world’s shea nuts, around 350,000 metric tonnes annually, yet captures less than 1% of the $6.5 billion global shea market.

For decades, raw shea has been siphoned out of Nigeria through informal cross-border trade, with an estimated 90,000 metric tonnes lost annually. This has left domestic processors—most operating at just 35–50% capacity—starved of raw material.

The new ban is designed to:

Secure raw inputs for local processors.

Create jobs and boost incomes in rural communities.

Protect a value chain where 95% of pickers and processors are women.

Women at the Heart of the Value Chain

Eniola Akindele, Data and Impact Assessment Manager of PFSCU, highlighted the transformative potential of shea:

“Shea has the potential to become Nigeria’s untapped goldmine. Beyond cosmetics, shea is now in demand as a substitute for cocoa in global chocolate and confectionery. With the right processing and investment, Nigeria can turn its underutilized shea industry into a billion-dollar sector that creates jobs, empowers women, and strengthens our foreign exchange earnings.”

Regional Alignment with West Africa

Agricultural experts note that Nigeria’s new stance finally aligns it with regional leaders like Ghana, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Togo, which already restrict raw shea exports to promote local processing.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, said Nigeria had long been the “outlier”, attracting opportunistic, unregulated buyers.

“Regional neighbours have already taken steps to protect their industries. Nigeria’s action ensures we now move in the same direction, with a united front that strengthens West Africa’s negotiating power in the global market,” he explained.

One anonymous stakeholder went further:

“This is not just Nigeria’s win. It is a regional victory. Africa must stop being the supplier of raw materials and start being the manufacturer of finished goods.”

Industry Stakeholders Applaud the Move

Architect Kabir Ibrahim, President of the Nigeria Agribusiness Group (NABG) and the All-Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), described the ban as a strategic corrective policy:

“For decades, we exported raw shea only to import finished products at much higher cost. This policy reverses that imbalance. It will stimulate investment in local processing, create thousands of jobs for youth and women, and raise Nigeria’s export earnings from a commodity we already produce in abundance.”

Implementation, Smuggling and Enforcement Challenges

Despite widespread applause, some stakeholders raised concerns about implementation and enforcement. Smuggling across porous borders remains a major risk. Experts say customs, border patrols, and community policing must be strengthened to prevent diversion of raw shea to neighbouring countries.

Others urged government to provide clarity on timelines, incentives, and infrastructure support, to ensure processors can handle the increased volume.

International Trade Opportunities

The government has also announced that within three months, Nigerian shea butter and oil will be given priority access into the Brazilian market. If leveraged properly, this could position Nigeria as a major global player in shea exports, beyond Africa and Europe.

Editorial Analysis: A Step Towards Economic Sovereignty

The raw shea nut ban represents more than just an agricultural policy. It is part of a larger continental shift—one where African nations are beginning to retain value within their borders rather than exporting wealth in raw form.

For Nigeria, the move is consistent with Tinubu’s push to industrialize the economy, diversify exports, and empower women in rural communities. If backed with strong enforcement and investment in processing infrastructure, it could trigger a value chain revolution with ripple effects across agribusiness, trade, and rural development.

As one stakeholder put it: “For the first time in a long time, West Africa is speaking with one voice. This is how we build strength, wealth, and dignity for our people.”

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.