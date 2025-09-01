Menu
Search
Subscribe
Diplomatic Relations

President Tinubu Pledges Swift Action on Nigeria-Colombia Agreements to Boost Aviation, Trade, and Diplomacy

By: Samuel Gbenga Salau

Date:

By Naija247news Staff

Abuja — President Bola Tinubu has pledged swift action on agreements signed with Colombia to deepen bilateral cooperation in aviation, diplomacy, trade, and cultural exchange.

Tinubu made the remarks while receiving Vice-President Francia Márquez of Colombia at the state house in Abuja on Monday. Márquez was accompanied by senior government, business, and diplomatic officials from her country, according to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president on information and strategy.

The Nigerian president reaffirmed his country’s commitment to strengthening international partnerships and aligning foreign relations with evolving global trends in trade, politics, and culture. He assured the Colombian delegation that Nigeria will replicate agreements previously signed with Brazil on aviation and consular matters.

“I believe the Vice President and his team have done the job. Our business opportunities with Colombia have already been enhanced. I support every aspect that you have agreed on,” Tinubu said.

He further urged business leaders to explore opportunities in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, as well as in agriculture, noting that Nigeria’s youthful and growing population offers both a strong market and a skilled workforce to bolster investments.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima said the Colombian leader’s visit would revive ancestral ties and foster a prosperous partnership between both nations.

Speaking during the visit, Márquez highlighted aviation, visas, political consultations, cultural exchanges, and trade as key areas for strengthening bilateral relations. “As the first black Vice President of Colombia, I am extremely delighted to lead this visit to the land of our ancestors. Our ancestors were taken away from Africa centuries ago,” she said.

Márquez also emphasized that the bilateral engagement would advance social justice, gender equality, and inclusivity. She revealed plans to start direct flights between Nigeria and Colombia to boost trade and tourism.

During the visit, both countries signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on political consultations, opening a new chapter in bilateral relations. The MoU, signed by Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar and Colombia’s Deputy Minister of Multilateral Affairs Mauricio Jassir, facilitates frequent political dialogue and streamlines visa approvals for diplomats.

Shettima added that Nigeria and Colombia aim to build a resilient creative economy through collaboration in education, science, and technology. He urged both nations to capitalize on their abundant potential and convert it into tangible economic gains.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Nigeria Awards First Deepwater PSC Since PIA: TotalEnergies 80%, Sapetro 20%, Covering 2,000 km² in Niger Delta
Samuel Gbenga Salau
Samuel Gbenga Salauhttps://naija247news.com
Dr. Gbenga Salau Samuel Editorial Board Chairman, Naija247news Media Group LLC Dr. Gbenga Salau Samuel is an economist and journalist trained at the University of Ibadan, renowned for blending rigorous economic analysis with clear, people-centered journalism. As Editorial Board Chairman of Naija247news Media Group LLC, he leads the newsroom’s policy and standards framework, champions data-driven reporting, and steers impactful coverage across macroeconomics, markets, public finance, governance, and development. With a career rooted in evidence-based storytelling, Dr. Samuel is committed to elevating editorial integrity, nurturing young newsroom talent, and positioning Naija247news as a trusted, agenda-shaping voice in Nigeria’s media and policy space.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Awards First Deepwater PSC Since PIA: TotalEnergies 80%, Sapetro 20%, Covering 2,000 km² in Niger Delta

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
By Naija247news Staff Abuja — The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory...

Why Wike’s Sanction is Yet to be Implemented – PDP

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
September1,2025/Naija 247news The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been under...

Tinubu Mourns Pioneering FCT HoS, Grace Adayilo

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
September1,2025/Naija 247news President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the Minister...

Jandor’s Return to APC: A Wise Move – Obasa

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
September1,2025/Naija247 news The Speaker of the Lagos State House of...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Nigeria Awards First Deepwater PSC Since PIA: TotalEnergies 80%, Sapetro 20%, Covering 2,000 km² in Niger Delta

Oil & Gas 0
By Naija247news Staff Abuja — The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory...

Why Wike’s Sanction is Yet to be Implemented – PDP

Politics & Governance 0
September1,2025/Naija 247news The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been under...

Tinubu Mourns Pioneering FCT HoS, Grace Adayilo

Politics & Governance 0
September1,2025/Naija 247news President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the Minister...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp