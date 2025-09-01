President Tinubu Pledges Swift Action on Nigeria-Colombia Agreements to Boost Aviation, Trade, and Diplomacy

By Naija247news Staff

Abuja — President Bola Tinubu has pledged swift action on agreements signed with Colombia to deepen bilateral cooperation in aviation, diplomacy, trade, and cultural exchange.

Tinubu made the remarks while receiving Vice-President Francia Márquez of Colombia at the state house in Abuja on Monday. Márquez was accompanied by senior government, business, and diplomatic officials from her country, according to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president on information and strategy.

The Nigerian president reaffirmed his country’s commitment to strengthening international partnerships and aligning foreign relations with evolving global trends in trade, politics, and culture. He assured the Colombian delegation that Nigeria will replicate agreements previously signed with Brazil on aviation and consular matters.

“I believe the Vice President and his team have done the job. Our business opportunities with Colombia have already been enhanced. I support every aspect that you have agreed on,” Tinubu said.

He further urged business leaders to explore opportunities in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, as well as in agriculture, noting that Nigeria’s youthful and growing population offers both a strong market and a skilled workforce to bolster investments.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima said the Colombian leader’s visit would revive ancestral ties and foster a prosperous partnership between both nations.

Speaking during the visit, Márquez highlighted aviation, visas, political consultations, cultural exchanges, and trade as key areas for strengthening bilateral relations. “As the first black Vice President of Colombia, I am extremely delighted to lead this visit to the land of our ancestors. Our ancestors were taken away from Africa centuries ago,” she said.

Márquez also emphasized that the bilateral engagement would advance social justice, gender equality, and inclusivity. She revealed plans to start direct flights between Nigeria and Colombia to boost trade and tourism.

During the visit, both countries signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on political consultations, opening a new chapter in bilateral relations. The MoU, signed by Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar and Colombia’s Deputy Minister of Multilateral Affairs Mauricio Jassir, facilitates frequent political dialogue and streamlines visa approvals for diplomats.

Shettima added that Nigeria and Colombia aim to build a resilient creative economy through collaboration in education, science, and technology. He urged both nations to capitalize on their abundant potential and convert it into tangible economic gains.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.