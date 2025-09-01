Pastor Kumuyi’s Marriage Rule Reforms: Why Christians Must Separate God’s Word from Church Traditions

September 1, 2025 – At the 2025 Global Family and Marriage Conference on Sunday, August 31, Pastor William Kumuyi, General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, made a bold and much-needed clarification: many of the rules guiding Christian marriage within the church are administrative decisions and not biblical commands.

For decades, churches across Nigeria—especially conservative denominations—have been known for creating elaborate systems of marriage monitoring, rules of engagement, and lengthy courtship requirements. Some of these were enforced so strictly that they often seemed indistinguishable from Scripture itself. But Pastor Kumuyi has now drawn a clear line between God’s eternal Word and man-made traditions.

“Six Months Is Not in the Bible”

Among the reforms he announced was the abolition of the mandatory six-month courtship period. Kumuyi explained that the duration was never a divine instruction but rather a guideline meant to give couples adequate time to know one another.

“We just felt you need some time to know one another. And then we said one month will be too short, two months too short. So, why not six months? But it is not from the Bible,” he said.

In other words, while wisdom may suggest time for discernment, there is no scriptural basis for fixing an exact length of courtship.

He also lifted the long-standing ban that prevented a woman from visiting the man she planned to marry. Now, such visits are allowed, provided an elder accompanies them—again emphasizing oversight without legalism.

Traditions vs. the Word of God

Pastor Kumuyi’s central point is one of biblical discernment: Christians must learn to distinguish between God’s law and church traditions. This echoes Jesus’ own rebuke of the Pharisees in Matthew 15:9:

“In vain they do worship me, teaching for doctrines the commandments of men.”

Similarly, Mark 7:13 warns against “making the word of God of none effect through your tradition.”

By cautioning leaders not to overstep their authority, Kumuyi reminded the church that marriage committees—which have long been viewed as wielding almost divine authority in the process—are not found anywhere in the New Testament. Instead, he said, they exist only to guide and counsel believers, not to dictate the will of God.

“There’s no marriage committee in the New Testament. We created it to help you, not because we can give you a chapter and a verse. It is church administration,” he explained.

Why This Matters in Nigeria

Nigeria remains one of the most religious countries in the world, and church rules often shape cultural expectations around marriage. From rural villages to urban megachurches, it is not uncommon for families to regard church regulations as carrying the same weight as Scripture.

This has, in some cases, led to:

Unnecessary delays in marriages due to bureaucratic processes.

Conflicts between families and church authorities.

Confusion among young Christians who struggle to distinguish divine commandments from man-made structures.

In a society where marriage is not just a personal decision but a cultural milestone, these rules often carry heavy social implications.

A Return to Scriptural Simplicity

Pastor Kumuyi’s reforms should therefore be seen not as a weakening of standards but as a call back to biblical purity. The Apostle Paul, in Colossians 2:8, warned:

“Beware lest any man spoil you through philosophy and vain deceit, after the tradition of men, after the rudiments of the world, and not after Christ.”

By stripping away unnecessary layers of tradition, Kumuyi is pointing the church back to Christ as the foundation of marriage, not administrative procedures.

The Larger Lesson

For Nigerian Christianity, the message is clear: while church guidelines may provide structure, they must never replace Scripture. The authority of marriage rests in God’s Word, not in committees, courtship calendars, or rules written by men.

In an era when younger Christians are increasingly questioning rigid traditions, Kumuyi’s words may open the door to a broader national conversation: What is truly biblical, and what is simply church culture?

🔴 Editorial Note: Pastor Kumuyi’s intervention is timely. As the church navigates generational shifts, it must guard against the danger of elevating human rules to divine status. Nigerian Christianity can only remain strong when the difference between the eternal Word of God and temporary human administration is upheld with clarity.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.