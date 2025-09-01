Menu
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Reviews Advanced Missile Production and Automation”

By: David Okoroafor, News Writer

Date:

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has inspected a new missile production line and the automation process for missile manufacturing, state media reported. The visit on Sunday comes ahead of his planned trip to Beijing to attend a military parade alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Under heavy international sanctions imposed over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, North Korea has increasingly relied on military and economic support from Russia and China. Kim said the modernized production process would enhance the combat readiness of major missile units, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

In addition to its weapons programs, North Korea has reportedly sent soldiers, artillery, and missiles to support Russia in the war against Ukraine. The North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs also criticized the United States, Japan, and South Korea, condemning their cybersecurity cooperation and warning that hostile acts have increased distrust and hostility toward the DPRK.

The inspections and statements signal Pyongyang’s continued focus on military modernization and its strategic positioning amid global geopolitical tensions.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

