Nigeria Awards First Deepwater PSC Since PIA: TotalEnergies 80%, Sapetro 20%, Covering 2,000 km² in Niger Delta

By Naija247news Staff

Abuja — The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) on Monday signed a production sharing contract (PSC) with TotalEnergies and South Atlantic Petroleum (Sapetro) for petroleum prospecting licences (PPL) 2000 and 2001.

The two oil blocks, awarded in the 2024 licensing round, cover roughly 2,000 square kilometres in the Niger Delta Basin. Under the agreement, TotalEnergies will hold an 80 percent interest, while Sapetro retains 20 percent, with both companies jointly operating the assets.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Abuja, Gbenga Komolafe, NUPRC’s chief executive officer, described the deal as “a new chapter” in Nigeria’s upstream oil and gas sector. He praised President Bola Tinubu for reforms in the industry, including 2024 executive orders on fiscal incentives, local content, and contract timelines, which he said have catalyzed investment inflows.

“The PSC provides clarity on cost recovery, oil profit sharing, royalties, and host community obligations, in line with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA),” Komolafe said.

He added that the contract lays the foundation for a committed work programme that will unlock untapped deepwater potential, expand reserves, boost production, and strengthen Nigeria’s energy security.

“The terms of the PSC include payment of a signature bonus and production bonuses tied to commercial milestones, a defined minimum work programme with guarantees for performance, clear rules on cost recovery and profit oil sharing, and strict compliance with host community development obligations under the PIA,” Komolafe explained.

The PSC also includes provisions for associated and non-associated gas utilisation to reduce flaring, and obligations for decommissioning, abandonment, and environmental remediation to ensure transparency and environmental protection.

“We expect swift and technically sound exploration leading to early Final Investment Decisions,”

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.