Melbourne Anti-Immigration Rally Turns Violent as Police Intervene

Police in Melbourne, Australia, deployed pepper spray and baton rounds on Sunday after violent clashes erupted between anti-immigration protesters and counter-demonstrators, local media reported. The unrest was part of nationwide rallies held under the banner “March for Australia,” with demonstrations also reported in Sydney, Perth, Canberra, and Brisbane.

Approximately 5,000 protesters, some draped in the Australian flag, gathered in Melbourne to demand an end to what they described as “mass immigration.” Counter-protesters were present to oppose the far-right message. Multiple violent incidents prompted police to call in riot squads to separate the groups. At least six people were arrested on charges including assault, according to the SBS Network.

The Australian government condemned the rallies, describing them as racist. Minister for Multicultural Affairs Anne Aly labeled the gatherings “organised by Nazis,” emphasizing that the demonstrations targeted non-Western immigration. Critics have raised concerns about the rising visibility of far-right extremism in Australia, where about half of the population is either born overseas or has at least one parent born abroad.

Among the speakers at the Melbourne rally was prominent Australian neo-Nazi Thomas Sewell, who later attacked the Indigenous protest camp, Camp Sovereignty. The organizers of the camp reported that four people were injured, including a woman who was hospitalized, and criticized police for a delayed response.

In Sydney, police estimated between 5,000 and 8,000 attendees at the anti-immigration protest, while the Refugee Action Coalition organized a counter-rally. Protesters claimed that Australia’s government was overburdening communities with new arrivals, affecting housing, hospitals, and roads. Counter-protesters highlighted that the majority of Australians are immigrants or descendants of immigrants.

Far-right politicians were also present at rallies across the country. Senator Pauline Hanson attended a demonstration in Canberra, while Bob Katter joined a “March for Australia” rally in Queensland. In a news conference prior to the event, Katter threatened a reporter who referenced his Lebanese heritage.

Australia’s Greens deputy leader, Senator Mehreen Faruqi, criticized the rallies as “acts of racist fear-mongering and hate,” urging the government to implement the National Anti-Racism Framework more effectively.

Authorities have warned about the growing organization and visibility of far-right groups in Australia. Recent legislation bans Nazi salutes and the display or sale of symbols associated with terror groups, following anti-Semitic attacks and the 2019 Christchurch mosque shooting.

As tensions rise over immigration and multiculturalism in Australia, the Melbourne clashes underscore the country’s challenges with far-right extremism and community division.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.