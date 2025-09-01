“Massive Russian Drone Strikes Prompt Ukrainian Counter-Attacks, Says Zelenskyy”

Ukraine has announced plans to strike deep into Russia after a large-scale Russian drone attack left approximately 60,000 Ukrainians without electricity, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Sunday. Speaking after a meeting with his top general, Oleksandr Syrskii, Zelenskyy said the planned operations aim to target Russian energy infrastructure in retaliation.

The attacks follow weeks of escalating air strikes on both sides. Moscow has focused on Ukraine’s energy and transport systems, including recent deadly strikes in Kyiv and Zaporizhia, while Ukraine has targeted Russian oil refineries and pipelines.

Overnight, Russian drones struck four energy facilities in Ukraine’s Odesa region, leaving 29,000 people without power. The port city of Chornomorsk was the worst-hit area, where one person was injured, according to regional Governor Oleh Kiper. Emergency repairs are underway, pending clearance from the Ukrainian military, which reported intercepting most of the 142 drones launched.

The Russian military stated that it had shot down 112 Ukrainian drones in the past 24 hours. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov blamed Europe for prolonging the war, accusing the EU of undermining US efforts for peace talks between Washington, Kyiv, and Moscow.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned that the conflict, now over three and a half years old, is unlikely to end soon. He emphasized that diplomatic resolutions cannot come at the cost of Ukrainian capitulation.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Poland with Prime Minister Donald Tusk to assess border security near Russia and Belarus. She called President Vladimir Putin a “predator” and stressed the need for strong deterrence, while pledging additional EU support to border states.

Analysis from the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggests that Russian claims of territorial gains are exaggerated. Russian General Valery Gerasimov claimed the capture of 3,500 sq km and 149 settlements since March, but ISW notes this overstates actual gains by roughly 1,200 sq km and 19 settlements.

As the conflict intensifies, both sides continue to carry out targeted strikes, highlighting the ongoing high stakes of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Source: Reuters, Al Jazeera

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.