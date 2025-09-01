Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Eastern Afghanistan, Dozens Killed

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake has struck eastern Afghanistan, killing at least 10 people, with the death toll expected to rise as reports emerge from remote mountainous villages.

The tremor shook Kunar and Nangahar provinces around midnight local time on Monday (19:30 GMT, Sunday), causing significant structural damage across several districts. Local sources reported that at least 20 others were injured.

The Anadolu news agency, citing Afghanistan’s Information Ministry, said more than 250 people may have been killed and 500 injured, particularly in the districts of Nur Gal, Sawki, Watpur, Manogi, and Chapa Dara in Kunar province.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the earthquake was centred 27 km (17 miles) east of Jalalabad in Nangahar province at a shallow depth of 8 km (5 miles). Shortly after, a 4.5-magnitude aftershock struck near Basawul in Nangahar.

Al Jazeera correspondent Mohsin Momand, reporting from Kabul, said: “Entire villages in Kunar province have been badly hit. Emergency teams are being deployed from Kabul and nearby provinces. Officials here are pledging to use all available resources to rescue people and support affected families.”

The quake was also felt in neighbouring Pakistan, including the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. Al Jazeera’s Kamal Hyder in Lahore said many people were jolted awake by the tremor. “Kunar is an impoverished and mountainous region. The houses there are very vulnerable, built of mud and rocks. So they would not withstand this particular earthquake, given its shallow depth,” he said.

Authorities warned that landslides triggered by the quake could impede rescue operations. “These villages are spread wide apart, and access is extremely difficult,” Hyder added.

Experts note that the region is highly tectonically active, situated at the junction of the Indian and Eurasian plates. Chris Elders, emeritus professor at Curtin University’s School of Earth and Planetary Sciences, said: “The Indian plate is moving northwards and sliding past parts of Eurasia. The area’s mountainous terrain means earthquakes often trigger landslides, compounding the damage.”

This earthquake comes nearly two years after a devastating tremor in Herat province in October 2023, which killed at least 2,400 people, according to Taliban authorities.

Rescue teams are currently working against the clock to reach the most remote areas and assist survivors.

