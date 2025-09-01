Menu
Jandor’s Return to APC: A Wise Move – Obasa

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

September1,2025/Naija247 news

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has hailed the return of Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, to the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing it as a “wise and good move.” This development has brought renewed excitement to the party, with Obasa expressing delight at Jandor’s decision to rejoin the APC.

A New Chapter for Jandor

Obasa welcomed Jandor back to the progressive family, commending him for his courage and conviction. He assured Jandor of full reintegration and collaboration in the collective quest to deliver good governance to the people of Lagos State. In response, Jandor expressed gratitude to Obasa for the warm reception and reaffirmed his commitment to working with the APC family for the progress of the state and the nation.

Praise for President Tinubu

Jandor also praised President Bola Tinubu for his recent tax reforms, describing them as bold measures taken in the genuine interest of Nigerians despite expected criticisms. “It takes courage and leadership to introduce such reforms in the face of resistance. The President has once again demonstrated his resolve to put the people first, and I align fully with this vision,” Jandor said.

A Boost to APC’s Fortunes

The return of Jandor to the APC is expected to boost the party’s fortunes in Lagos State, where the party has been working to strengthen its presence. With Jandor’s experience and Obasa’s leadership, the APC may be poised to make significant gains in the state.

The meeting between Obasa and Jandor ended on a cordial note, with both leaders pledging to work together to strengthen the APC and enhance the welfare of the Nigerian masses. Jandor’s return to the APC is seen as a significant development, and his collaboration with Obasa could lead to significant progress in the state’s governance.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

