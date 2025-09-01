Menu
Search
Subscribe
Immigration & Residency

ICE Arrests Nigerian National Convicted of Second-Degree Rape in Maryland, Faces Deportation

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Naija247news — August 31, 2025 – The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested Theophilis Anwana, a Nigerian national convicted of second-degree rape in Baltimore, Maryland.

The ICE Baltimore Field Office announced the arrest on Saturday, August 30, 2025, noting that Anwana had a final order of removal issued in September 2021 by U.S. immigration authorities.

According to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, Anwana was previously sentenced to 20 years in prison in Bel Air, Maryland for the crime.

“Another dangerous criminal illegal alien is in custody thanks to the hard work of ICE @EROBaltimore officers,” the agency stated. “Nigerian national Theophilis Anwana, who has been convicted of second-degree rape, was arrested August 29. He has a final order of removal and will remain in ICE custody pending deportation.”

This latest arrest underscores the ongoing U.S. crackdown on foreign nationals convicted of violent crimes, with ICE emphasizing its commitment to public safety through the detention and removal of criminal offenders.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Indonesia’s Prabowo Cancels China Trip as Deadly Protests Rock the Nation, TikTok Suspends Live Feature
Next article
Atalanta Reject Bayern Munich Bid for Nigerian Forward Ademola Lookman Amid Transfer Tug-of-War
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Atalanta Reject Bayern Munich Bid for Nigerian Forward Ademola Lookman Amid Transfer Tug-of-War

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Atalanta have reportedly rejected a bid from Bayern Munich...

Indonesia’s Prabowo Cancels China Trip as Deadly Protests Rock the Nation, TikTok Suspends Live Feature

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Naija247news International Desk August 31, 2025 Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto has abruptly canceled his planned trip to China, citing the need to stay in Jakarta as a wave of deadly anti-government protests spreads beyond...

Trump Moves to Mandate Voter ID by Executive Order, Sparking Constitutional Showdown Ahead of 2026 Midterms

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
By Naija247news Global Politics Desk August 31, 2025 United States President Donald J. Trump has declared that he will sign an executive order requiring voter identification for every American voter, reigniting fierce debate over the...

Iraq’s Drought Unveils 40 Ancient Tombs Near Mosul Dam — Archaeologists Warn of Vanishing History

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Naija247news International Desk August 31, 2025 Archaeologists in northern Iraq have unearthed 40 ancient tombs dating back over 2,300 years after unprecedented drought conditions lowered water levels at the country’s largest reservoir, the Mosul...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Atalanta Reject Bayern Munich Bid for Nigerian Forward Ademola Lookman Amid Transfer Tug-of-War

FootBall 0
Atalanta have reportedly rejected a bid from Bayern Munich...

Indonesia’s Prabowo Cancels China Trip as Deadly Protests Rock the Nation, TikTok Suspends Live Feature

Geopolitics 0
By Naija247news International Desk August 31, 2025 Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto has abruptly canceled his planned trip to China, citing the need to stay in Jakarta as a wave of deadly anti-government protests spreads beyond...

Trump Moves to Mandate Voter ID by Executive Order, Sparking Constitutional Showdown Ahead of 2026 Midterms

Top Stories 0
By Naija247news Global Politics Desk August 31, 2025 United States President Donald J. Trump has declared that he will sign an executive order requiring voter identification for every American voter, reigniting fierce debate over the...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp