ICE Arrests Nigerian National Convicted of Second-Degree Rape in Maryland, Faces Deportation

Naija247news — August 31, 2025 – The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested Theophilis Anwana, a Nigerian national convicted of second-degree rape in Baltimore, Maryland.

The ICE Baltimore Field Office announced the arrest on Saturday, August 30, 2025, noting that Anwana had a final order of removal issued in September 2021 by U.S. immigration authorities.

According to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, Anwana was previously sentenced to 20 years in prison in Bel Air, Maryland for the crime.

“Another dangerous criminal illegal alien is in custody thanks to the hard work of ICE @EROBaltimore officers,” the agency stated. “Nigerian national Theophilis Anwana, who has been convicted of second-degree rape, was arrested August 29. He has a final order of removal and will remain in ICE custody pending deportation.”

This latest arrest underscores the ongoing U.S. crackdown on foreign nationals convicted of violent crimes, with ICE emphasizing its commitment to public safety through the detention and removal of criminal offenders.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.