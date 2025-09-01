Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

Fura Bolts Out of PDP, Joins ADC

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

September1,2025/Naija 247news

In a shocking move, Air Vice Marshal Shehu Adamu Fura, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State, has resigned from the party and defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Fura, who chaired the PDP Reconciliation Committee in Gombe, cited his decision to join the ADC as a quest to contribute more effectively to democratic values and good governance.

A Significant Defection

Fura’s resignation letter, dated July 3, 2025, revealed his deep personal reflection and wide consultations that led to his departure from the PDP. As a retired Air Vice Marshal and former governorship aspirant, Fura’s exit is seen as a significant loss for the PDP in Gombe State. His decision has sent shockwaves through the state’s political landscape, with many wondering what prompted his sudden departure.

Implications for Gombe Politics

The defection is expected to boost the ADC’s influence in the North-East region, particularly ahead of the 2027 general elections. Fura’s move is part of a growing trend of high-profile exits from the PDP, signaling shifting alliances and a potential shake-up in the state’s political dynamics.

PDP’s Next Move

The PDP will likely face challenges in replenishing the loss of a key figure like Fura. The party may need to re-strategize and strengthen its grassroots connections to retain its stronghold in Gombe State. Fura’s departure also raises questions about the party’s internal dynamics and its ability to retain top talent.

ADC’s Gain

The ADC, on the other hand, will be keen to leverage Fura’s experience and influence to strengthen its position in the region. With Fura on board, the party may gain an edge in the 2027 elections, particularly in Gombe State. The ADC will likely capitalize on Fura’s reputation and network to attract more supporters and build momentum for its candidates.

Fura’s defection to the ADC marks a significant development in Gombe State politics. As the 2027 elections draw near, the PDP will likely face challenges in replenishing the loss of a key figure like Fura. The ADC, on the other hand, will be keen to leverage Fura’s experience and influence to strengthen its position in the region.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
El-Rufai Advises Against One-Term Presidency Pledge
Next article
Pastor Kumuyi’s Marriage Rule Reforms: Why Christians Must Separate God’s Word from Church Traditions
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Wike Raises Alarm: PDP National Convention in Jeopardy

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
September1,2025/Naija 247news The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom...

Finnish Court Jails Simon Ekpa for Six Years Over Terrorism, Weapons Supply and Tax Fraud

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Naija247news International Desk - September 1, 2025 A district...

Pastor Kumuyi’s Marriage Rule Reforms: Why Christians Must Separate God’s Word from Church Traditions

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
September 1, 2025 - At the 2025 Global Family...

El-Rufai Advises Against One-Term Presidency Pledge

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
September1,2025/Naija 247news Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has cautioned...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Wike Raises Alarm: PDP National Convention in Jeopardy

Politics & Governance 0
September1,2025/Naija 247news The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom...

Finnish Court Jails Simon Ekpa for Six Years Over Terrorism, Weapons Supply and Tax Fraud

Top Stories 0
By Naija247news International Desk - September 1, 2025 A district...

Pastor Kumuyi’s Marriage Rule Reforms: Why Christians Must Separate God’s Word from Church Traditions

Sermons & Preaching 0
September 1, 2025 - At the 2025 Global Family...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp