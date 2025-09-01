Fura Bolts Out of PDP, Joins ADC

September1,2025/Naija 247news

In a shocking move, Air Vice Marshal Shehu Adamu Fura, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State, has resigned from the party and defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Fura, who chaired the PDP Reconciliation Committee in Gombe, cited his decision to join the ADC as a quest to contribute more effectively to democratic values and good governance.

A Significant Defection

Fura’s resignation letter, dated July 3, 2025, revealed his deep personal reflection and wide consultations that led to his departure from the PDP. As a retired Air Vice Marshal and former governorship aspirant, Fura’s exit is seen as a significant loss for the PDP in Gombe State. His decision has sent shockwaves through the state’s political landscape, with many wondering what prompted his sudden departure.

Implications for Gombe Politics

The defection is expected to boost the ADC’s influence in the North-East region, particularly ahead of the 2027 general elections. Fura’s move is part of a growing trend of high-profile exits from the PDP, signaling shifting alliances and a potential shake-up in the state’s political dynamics.

PDP’s Next Move

The PDP will likely face challenges in replenishing the loss of a key figure like Fura. The party may need to re-strategize and strengthen its grassroots connections to retain its stronghold in Gombe State. Fura’s departure also raises questions about the party’s internal dynamics and its ability to retain top talent.

ADC’s Gain

The ADC, on the other hand, will be keen to leverage Fura’s experience and influence to strengthen its position in the region. With Fura on board, the party may gain an edge in the 2027 elections, particularly in Gombe State. The ADC will likely capitalize on Fura’s reputation and network to attract more supporters and build momentum for its candidates.

Fura’s defection to the ADC marks a significant development in Gombe State politics. As the 2027 elections draw near, the PDP will likely face challenges in replenishing the loss of a key figure like Fura. The ADC, on the other hand, will be keen to leverage Fura’s experience and influence to strengthen its position in the region.

