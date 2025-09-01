Former IGP Solomon Arase Passes Away at 69

September1,2025/Naija 247news

Nigeria’s former Inspector-General of Police, Solomon Arase, has died at the age of 69. Arase, who served as the 18th IGP between April 2015 and June 2016, passed away on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja after a brief illness.

A Legacy of Reform and Dedication

Arase was a reform-minded police chief who introduced community-oriented policing and promoted professionalism within the force. He established key units like the Intelligence Response Unit and Complaints Response Unit to tackle police misconduct. As Chairman of the Police Service Commission, he pushed for transparency in recruitment and police neutrality during elections.

Tributes Pour In

The news of Arase’s passing has sparked an outpouring of tributes from across the country. President Bola Tinubu, Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, and other dignitaries have paid their respects to the late former IGP. Arase’s family has requested understanding and prayers during this difficult time, announcing arrangements for his obsequies would be shared in due course.

A Life of Service

Through the Solomon Ehigiator Arase Foundation (SEAF), Arase provided scholarships to students, particularly children of fallen police officers and youths from underserved communities. His legacy continues to inspire a new generation of Nigerians.

Impact on Policing

Arase’s tenure as IGP was marked by significant reforms that improved police-community relations. His emphasis on intelligence-led policing and professionalism helped to reduce crime and enhance public trust in the police. His contributions to the Nigeria Police Force will be remembered for years to come.

Remembering a Leader

As the nation mourns the loss of this remarkable leader, Nigerians are reminded of the importance of dedicated public service and leadership. Arase’s life and legacy serve as a model for future generations of leaders, and his impact on the country will be felt for years to come.

The passing of Solomon Arase marks the end of an era in Nigerian policing. His contributions to the Nigeria Police Force and the country at large will be deeply missed. As the nation mourns his loss, his legacy will continue to shape the future of policing and community development in Nigeria.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.