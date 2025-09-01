Federal government unveils new curriculum for schools

September 1,2025/Naija 247news

The Federal Government of Nigeria has introduced a revised curriculum for primary, secondary, and technical schools, aimed at equipping learners with skills relevant to today’s global demands. This move is designed to make Nigerian learners “future-ready” by reducing content overload and improving learning outcomes.

Key Features of the New Curriculum

– Reduced Subject Load: Junior secondary students will offer 12 to 14 subjects, while senior secondary students will take 8 to 9 subjects. Technical school students will offer 9 to 11 subjects.

– New Skills and Trades: The curriculum includes 15 newly introduced trade subjects for basic education, such as:

– Digital Literacy: Information technology

– Vocational Entrepreneurship Skills: Building and construction, plumbing, tiling

– Creative Arts: Hair styling, make-up

– Technical Skills: GSM repairs, satellite and CCTV installation and maintenance, garment making

Implementation

The implementation of the new curriculum will be phased, with strict monitoring to ensure a smooth transition across schools nationwide. The Minister of State for Education emphasized that the review aimed to improve content and promote deeper learning, reducing overload for pupils and students.

Benefits for Students

The revised curriculum is expected to benefit students in several ways. By focusing on practical skills and reducing content overload, students will be better equipped to succeed in their chosen careers. The inclusion of vocational and technical skills will also provide students with alternatives to traditional academic paths, enabling them to develop valuable skills that are in demand in the job market.

Challenges Ahead

Despite the potential benefits, there are challenges ahead in implementing the revised curriculum. Ensuring that teachers are adequately trained and equipped to deliver the new curriculum will be crucial. Additionally, the government will need to provide necessary resources and infrastructure to support the implementation of the revised curriculum, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

The revised curriculum marks a significant step towards enhancing the quality of education in Nigeria. By equipping learners with relevant skills and knowledge, the Federal Government aims to prepare them for success in an increasingly competitive global environment. With careful implementation and monitoring, this initiative has the potential to drive positive change in the country’s education sector .

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.