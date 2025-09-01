Menu
Search
Subscribe
Other Sports

Favour Ofili Switches Allegiance from Nigeria to Turkey

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

Port Harcourt-born track and field star Favour Ofili has confirmed her decision to change her sporting nationality from Nigeria to Turkey. The 22-year-old sprinter, who competes in the 100m, 150m, and 200m events, made the announcement via her X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday.

Reports first emerged in July that Ofili was considering a nationality switch following long-standing disputes with Nigeria’s athletics authorities. Administrative errors have previously prevented her from competing for Nigeria at major international events. She missed the Tokyo 2020 Olympics because the Nigerian Olympic authorities failed to update her about the minimum drug-testing requirement. Similarly, she was unable to participate in the 100m event at the Paris 2024 Olympics due to delays in submitting her entry by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

In her series of posts, Ofili cited repeated negligence by Nigerian authorities as a key factor in her decision. “Wrapping up my 2025 season has been a whirlwind of new experiences and big decisions. Racing back-to-back across amazing cities and learning from the best has been incredible,” she wrote.

She continued, “As some of you have heard, I’m also starting a new chapter representing Turkey. I am proud to have represented Nigeria for many years in a highly successful way! Having won six gold medals, two silver medals, and two bronze medals in championship meets and a 200m Olympic finalist while experiencing the biggest disappointment from AFN and NOC towards me—negligence towards me in Olympic (Tokyo/Paris). I have made this decision.”

The 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medalist emphasized that financial incentives were not behind her choice. “While that means sitting out this year’s championship in Tokyo, this change comes from the heart, not from financial motives. I’m truly grateful to have discovered a new home in Turkey,” Ofili added.

Ofili joins a list of high-profile Nigerian athletes, including Gloria Alozie and Francis Obikwelu, who have changed national allegiances to Spain and Portugal, respectively, in the 2000s.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
President Tinubu Pledges Swift Action on Nigeria-Colombia Agreements to Boost Aviation, Trade, and Diplomacy
Next article
Simon Ekpa Sentenced in Finland: Proof of His Role in South-East Insecurity – AGF Fagbemi
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo is a dedicated News Content Editor at Naija247news, bringing over five years of experience in news writing and editorial work. A graduate of the University of Abia State, Ifeoluwa specializes in curating and refining impactful news stories that resonate with readers. Her expertise lies in delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content across diverse topics, contributing to the platform’s reputation for excellence in journalism. Through her leadership, she ensures high editorial standards and an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nestlé Abruptly Fires CEO Laurent Freixe Over Undisclosed Romantic Relationship

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Swiss food giant Nestlé has abruptly dismissed its CEO,...

Victor Boniface Joins Werder Bremen on Season-Long Loan from Bayer Leverkusen

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Naija247news Sports Desk | September 1, 2025 Super Eagles striker...

Snoop Dogg Responds After Backlash Over Comments on LGBTQ+ Scene in Disney-Pixar’s Lightyear

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
American rap icon Snoop Dogg has moved to clarify...

The similarities between Igbo and Fulani by Dr Austin Orette

Naija247news Naija247news -
In this thought-provoking essay, Dr Austin Orette examines the deep cultural and political parallels between the Igbo and Fulani. Despite historical tensions, he highlights their shared values, resilience, and mirror-like traits that continue to shape Nigeria’s social fabric.

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Nestlé Abruptly Fires CEO Laurent Freixe Over Undisclosed Romantic Relationship

Top Stories 0
Swiss food giant Nestlé has abruptly dismissed its CEO,...

Victor Boniface Joins Werder Bremen on Season-Long Loan from Bayer Leverkusen

FootBall 0
Naija247news Sports Desk | September 1, 2025 Super Eagles striker...

Snoop Dogg Responds After Backlash Over Comments on LGBTQ+ Scene in Disney-Pixar’s Lightyear

Arts & Entertainment 0
American rap icon Snoop Dogg has moved to clarify...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp