Favour Ofili Switches Allegiance from Nigeria to Turkey

Port Harcourt-born track and field star Favour Ofili has confirmed her decision to change her sporting nationality from Nigeria to Turkey. The 22-year-old sprinter, who competes in the 100m, 150m, and 200m events, made the announcement via her X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday.

Reports first emerged in July that Ofili was considering a nationality switch following long-standing disputes with Nigeria’s athletics authorities. Administrative errors have previously prevented her from competing for Nigeria at major international events. She missed the Tokyo 2020 Olympics because the Nigerian Olympic authorities failed to update her about the minimum drug-testing requirement. Similarly, she was unable to participate in the 100m event at the Paris 2024 Olympics due to delays in submitting her entry by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

In her series of posts, Ofili cited repeated negligence by Nigerian authorities as a key factor in her decision. “Wrapping up my 2025 season has been a whirlwind of new experiences and big decisions. Racing back-to-back across amazing cities and learning from the best has been incredible,” she wrote.

She continued, “As some of you have heard, I’m also starting a new chapter representing Turkey. I am proud to have represented Nigeria for many years in a highly successful way! Having won six gold medals, two silver medals, and two bronze medals in championship meets and a 200m Olympic finalist while experiencing the biggest disappointment from AFN and NOC towards me—negligence towards me in Olympic (Tokyo/Paris). I have made this decision.”

The 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medalist emphasized that financial incentives were not behind her choice. “While that means sitting out this year’s championship in Tokyo, this change comes from the heart, not from financial motives. I’m truly grateful to have discovered a new home in Turkey,” Ofili added.

Ofili joins a list of high-profile Nigerian athletes, including Gloria Alozie and Francis Obikwelu, who have changed national allegiances to Spain and Portugal, respectively, in the 2000s.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.