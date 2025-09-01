El-Rufai Advises Against One-Term Presidency Pledge

September1,2025/Naija 247news

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has cautioned politicians against making one-term presidency pledges, describing such commitments as unrealistic. According to El-Rufai, four years is insufficient to drive meaningful change in Nigeria’s governance.

Four Years Not Enough

El-Rufai, who served as governor for eight years, expressed skepticism about the feasibility of achieving substantial progress in just four years. He questioned the credibility of such promises, citing the complexity of Nigerian governance. “You should not constitutionally give up what is yours,” El-Rufai advised, urging politicians to drop such pledges.

Amaechi and Obi’s Stance

The advice comes on the heels of similar one-term pledges by former Governors Rotimi Amaechi and Peter Obi. Both politicians have declared their intention to serve only one term if elected president in 2027, citing zoning principles and power rotation. However, El-Rufai’s stance casts doubt on the practicality of such promises.

Governance Challenges

Nigeria’s governance challenges are multifaceted, requiring sustained efforts and long-term planning. El-Rufai’s concerns highlight the need for politicians to prioritize realistic goals and strategies that can yield tangible results. By doing so, they can build trust with the electorate and demonstrate a genuine commitment to serving the nation’s interests.

Implications for Politics

The debate surrounding the one-term presidency has significant implications for Nigerian politics. It underscores the importance of credible leadership and the need for politicians to be transparent about their intentions. As the nation navigates its democratic journey, such discussions are crucial in shaping the country’s political landscape and ensuring that leaders are held accountable for their actions.

El-Rufai’s remarks highlight the challenges of governance in Nigeria and the need for realistic commitments. As politicians continue to make promises, Nigerians remain skeptical about the feasibility of such pledges. The debate surrounding the one-term presidency underscores the complexities of Nigerian politics and governance.

