Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

El-Rufai Advises Against One-Term Presidency Pledge

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

September1,2025/Naija 247news

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has cautioned politicians against making one-term presidency pledges, describing such commitments as unrealistic. According to El-Rufai, four years is insufficient to drive meaningful change in Nigeria’s governance.

Four Years Not Enough

El-Rufai, who served as governor for eight years, expressed skepticism about the feasibility of achieving substantial progress in just four years. He questioned the credibility of such promises, citing the complexity of Nigerian governance. “You should not constitutionally give up what is yours,” El-Rufai advised, urging politicians to drop such pledges.

Amaechi and Obi’s Stance

The advice comes on the heels of similar one-term pledges by former Governors Rotimi Amaechi and Peter Obi. Both politicians have declared their intention to serve only one term if elected president in 2027, citing zoning principles and power rotation. However, El-Rufai’s stance casts doubt on the practicality of such promises.

Governance Challenges

Nigeria’s governance challenges are multifaceted, requiring sustained efforts and long-term planning. El-Rufai’s concerns highlight the need for politicians to prioritize realistic goals and strategies that can yield tangible results. By doing so, they can build trust with the electorate and demonstrate a genuine commitment to serving the nation’s interests.

Implications for Politics

The debate surrounding the one-term presidency has significant implications for Nigerian politics. It underscores the importance of credible leadership and the need for politicians to be transparent about their intentions. As the nation navigates its democratic journey, such discussions are crucial in shaping the country’s political landscape and ensuring that leaders are held accountable for their actions.

El-Rufai’s remarks highlight the challenges of governance in Nigeria and the need for realistic commitments. As politicians continue to make promises, Nigerians remain skeptical about the feasibility of such pledges. The debate surrounding the one-term presidency underscores the complexities of Nigerian politics and governance.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Atiku Slams Rivers LGA Elections, Urges Opposition to Reject Results
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Atiku Slams Rivers LGA Elections, Urges Opposition to Reject Results

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
September 1,2025 /Naija 247news Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has...

Former IGP Solomon Arase Passes Away at 69

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
September1,2025/Naija 247news Nigeria's former Inspector-General of Police, Solomon Arase, has...

Federal government unveils new curriculum for schools

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
September 1,2025/Naija 247news The Federal Government of Nigeria has introduced...

Xi Jinping Pushes for New Global Order at SCO Summit, Challenges US Influence

Naija247news Naija247news -
TIANJIN, China – Chinese President Xi Jinping called on...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Atiku Slams Rivers LGA Elections, Urges Opposition to Reject Results

Politics & Governance 0
September 1,2025 /Naija 247news Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has...

Former IGP Solomon Arase Passes Away at 69

The Nation 0
September1,2025/Naija 247news Nigeria's former Inspector-General of Police, Solomon Arase, has...

Federal government unveils new curriculum for schools

Education 0
September 1,2025/Naija 247news The Federal Government of Nigeria has introduced...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp