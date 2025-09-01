CDS Christopher Musa Hails Simon Ekpa’s Conviction, Warns Terror Sponsors Will Be Held Accountable Anywhere

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, on Monday welcomed the conviction of pro-Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa, by a Finnish court, describing the judgment as a “landmark victory” in the global fight against terrorism.

The Päijät-Häme District Court in Lahti, Finland sentenced Ekpa to six years in prison for terrorism-related offences, finding him guilty of participating in and inciting violent activities aimed at re-establishing an independent Biafra state in Nigeria — a region that briefly declared independence in the late 1960s.

In a statement released by the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, General Musa said the ruling sent a strong signal that no individual or group sponsoring terrorism against Nigeria would find a safe haven, regardless of where they are in the world.

“The conviction reinforces the principle that those who incite violence and fund terrorism will be held accountable, no matter their location,” the CDS noted.

He commended Nigerian security, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies, along with the country’s diplomats, for providing actionable evidence that played a key role in securing the conviction.

“The success reflects the power of international collaboration in confronting transnational threats,” the statement added.

The CDS further reaffirmed the Armed Forces’ readiness to continue working with global partners to dismantle terrorist networks and urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and support ongoing operations against insurgency and violent separatist movements.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.