Atiku Slams Rivers LGA Elections, Urges Opposition to Reject Results

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the recently concluded Rivers State local government elections, describing the exercise as “shameless” and lacking credibility. Atiku’s reaction comes after the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged victorious, winning 20 out of 23 local government areas.

A Shameless Exercise

Atiku expressed solidarity with the people of Rivers State, stating they have been “victims of political brigandry”. He urged the international community, civil society, and Nigeria’s partners to pay close attention to the situation. According to Atiku, the elections were an “awful absurdity” and a clear demonstration of the government’s lack of legitimacy to oversee the exercise.

Opposition Parties Urged to Reject Results

Atiku called on opposition parties to dismiss the results, citing the absence of transparency and fairness in the electoral process. The former Vice President’s reaction underscores the growing concerns about the credibility of elections in Nigeria.

Electoral Reforms Needed

The Rivers State local government elections have highlighted the need for comprehensive electoral reforms in Nigeria. The country’s electoral system must be strengthened to ensure free, fair, and credible elections. This can be achieved through the implementation of robust electoral laws and the empowerment of independent electoral institutions.

Implications for Democracy

The controversy surrounding the Rivers State local government elections has significant implications for Nigeria’s democracy. The lack of credibility in the electoral process erodes trust in institutions and undermines the legitimacy of governments. It is essential for stakeholders to work towards creating an electoral environment that promotes transparency, accountability, and fairness.

The Rivers State local government elections have sparked controversy, with Atiku’s reaction highlighting the need for electoral reforms. As the nation grapples with the challenges of democratic governance, the Rivers elections serve as a reminder of the importance of credible and transparent electoral processes.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.