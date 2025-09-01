Atalanta Reject Bayern Munich Bid for Nigerian Forward Ademola Lookman Amid Transfer Tug-of-War

Atalanta have reportedly rejected a bid from Bayern Munich for Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman, as the Serie A club holds out for a higher fee and prefers a permanent transfer.

According to multiple reports, Bayern Munich proposed a paid loan deal with an option to buy for €28 million at the end of the season. However, Atalanta are said to be aiming for around €50 million and favor a full transfer rather than a temporary arrangement.

The situation has attracted attention from other European clubs, with Tottenham Hotspur and Galatasaray reportedly monitoring Lookman and considering direct offers.

Lookman enjoyed a standout season with Atalanta, which had led to expectations of a summer move. However, he was reportedly promised a transfer only to a club outside Italy, prompting the rejection of a €42 million plus €3 million bonus offer from Inter Milan.

Tensions over the transfer appear to be affecting the forward’s training schedule. Sources indicate that Lookman has been training separately after going AWOL for several weeks, reportedly in protest over the club’s handling of his transfer situation.

Atalanta’s firm stance underscores the club’s intention to maximize the financial return on one of their most valuable players, while European clubs continue to weigh their options in the evolving transfer window.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.