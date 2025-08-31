📰 Naija247News Headlines
Geopolitics

USS Lake Erie Crosses Panama Canal as US Warships Position Near Venezuela Amid Tensions

By: David Okoroafor, News Writer

Date:

Panama City, Aug. 29, 2025 — The USS Lake Erie, a 567-foot-long US guided missile cruiser, crossed the Panama Canal from the Pacific to the Caribbean on Friday night, August 29, as part of a broader US naval deployment near Venezuela.

AFP reporters observed the 9,800-ton vessel passing through one of the canal’s locks at around 9:30 p.m. local time before heading east toward the Atlantic. The cruiser had been moored for two days at the Port of Rodman near the canal’s Pacific entrance.

Washington has described the deployment in the southern Caribbean, close to Venezuelan territorial waters, as an anti-drug trafficking operation. US authorities have accused Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro of leading a drug cartel and recently raised the bounty for his capture to $50 million.

“I didn’t know the ship was going to pass… I was surprised,” said Alfredo Cedeno, a health technician who photographed the cruiser.

In response, Caracas deployed 15,000 security forces to the Colombian border and announced enhanced patrols of its territorial waters using drones and naval vessels. Maduro also claimed he had mobilized more than four million militia members to counter what he described as US threats.

While tensions remain high, the United States has made no public threat to invade Venezuela. Analysts say the movement of the USS Lake Erie is meant to demonstrate US naval capability and readiness, while supporting anti-narcotics operations in the region.

Based in San Diego, California, the USS Lake Erie is one of several US warships positioned near Venezuela, signalling a firm stance on drug trafficking concerns and testing Caracas’ military response without direct confrontation.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

David Okoroafor, News Writer
David Okoroafor Foreign Affairs Editor, Naija247news Media Group David Okafor is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Naija247news Media Group, with over five years of experience in international journalism. He excels in delivering insightful and impactful coverage of global politics and economic trends. Holding a degree in International Relations, David is known for his investigative skills and editorial leadership. His work ensures Naija247news provides accurate and comprehensive analysis of world events, earning him respect in the media industry.

