Geopolitics

US Vice President J.D. Vance Blasts Politico Over Report on Trump Peace Envoy

By: Naija247news

Date:

Washington, D.C.US Vice President J.D. Vance has accused Politico of running a “foreign influence operation”against special envoy Steve Witkoff, criticizing the outlet’s reporting as “journalistic malpractice.”

The Friday article, authored by Felicia Schwartz, cited 13 anonymous American and foreign officials claiming that Witkoff lacked diplomatic experience and caused confusion in negotiations with Moscow.

Vance countered on X, stating: “This story from Politico is journalistic malpractice. But it’s more than that: it’s a foreign influence operation meant to hurt the administration and one of our most effective members.”

Politico Allegedly Omitted Key Defenses

According to Vance, Schwartz excluded statements from senior officials defending Witkoff, including quotes from:

  • Secretary of State Marco Rubio

  • Former White House adviser Jared Kushner

  • British diplomat Jonathan Powell

Powell praised Witkoff as having “opened doors no one else could” and emphasized that his independent approach was essential to successful diplomacy.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair also condemned the article, accusing Politico of selectively using quotes to fit a narrative and alleging it was a foreign influence operation “run through a German-controlled online media outlet.”

Witkoff’s Role in Russia Talks

Steve Witkoff has led the Trump administration’s back-channel negotiations with Russia, meeting multiple times with President Vladimir Putin and other top Russian officials.

While Politico claimed that Russian contacts were frustrated with Witkoff, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskovpreviously described him as “always welcome in Moscow,” calling the discussions “important, meaningful, and very useful.”

Colombian Vice President Visits Nigeria to Strengthen Trade and Strategic Ties
'EU warmongers sabotaging' Trump's Ukraine peace efforts – Putin's envoy
