Corruption & Fraud

Ugandan Woman Arrested at Lagos Airport for Paying $1,000 to Obtain Nigerian Passport, Interior Minister Reveals

By: Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, Aug. 29, 2025 — The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has revealed how a Ugandan woman was arrested at Lagos Airport for illegally obtaining a Nigerian passport after paying $1,000.

Speaking at the Ministry of Interior’s mid-tenure performance retreat in Abuja on Thursday, Tunji-Ojo said the incident underscores the extent of abuse that previously plagued Nigeria’s passport issuance system.

“A Ugandan woman carrying a Nigerian passport was arrested at Lagos Airport after paying $1,000 to procure it. That cannot continue. Our passport must remain a true symbol of Nigerian identity,” he stated.

The minister explained that the fraudulent practice was enabled by weak oversight, decentralised approvals, and a culture of corruption among Passport Control Officers (PCOs), some of whom previously had the power to delay or withhold approvals until they were ‘settled’.

“There was a time when some Passport Control Officers had so much power, they could delay or withhold approvals until they were settled. That abuse of power ends now,” he declared.

To curb human interference, the federal government has centralised the passport approval process and removed approval powers from PCOs. Tunji-Ojo emphasised that these reforms aim to restore integrity to the system.

The minister’s statement coincides with the Federal Government’s announcement of a new passport fee structure, effective September 1, 2025. The 32-page, five-year passport will now cost N100,000, while the 64-page, ten-year passport will cost N200,000 for applications processed within Nigeria.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

