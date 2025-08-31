Türkiye Cuts All Trade and Air Links with Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

Ankara, Aug. 30, 2025 (NAN) – Türkiye has severed all commercial and economic ties with Israel and restricted its airspace to certain Israeli flights, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Friday. The measures come amid escalating tensions over Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, which Türkiye has condemned as genocide.

Addressing the national parliament, Fidan said Türkiye has “completely cut off our trade with Israel” and “closed our ports to Israeli ships.” He added that container ships carrying weapons or ammunition bound for Israel will be barred from Turkish ports, and Israeli aircraft carrying such cargo will be denied access to Turkish airspace.

“We are not allowing container ships carrying weapons and ammunition to Israel to enter our ports, and airplanes to go into our airspace,” Fidan said. Turkish-flagged ships are also barred from calling at Israeli ports, and Israeli vessels cannot dock at Turkish ports.

A Turkish diplomatic source told Reuters that the flight restrictions target official Israeli flights and planes carrying military or hazardous cargo, not routine commercial flights. Additionally, Turkish port authorities are reportedly requiring shipping agents to certify that vessels are not linked to Israel or carrying military-bound cargo.

The announcement reflects a further deterioration of Türkiye-Israel relations, strained since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict. The violence began with a surprise attack by Hamas on Israel in October 2023, prompting Israel’s retaliatory military operations. Türkiye has repeatedly accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, a claim Israel denies.

Earlier, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned Israeli actions, referring to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “the butcher of Gaza” and claiming that the scope of alleged war crimes surpassed those committed by Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Diplomatic relations have already been severely strained: Türkiye recalled its ambassador from Israel in 2023 and formally severed diplomatic ties in 2024. Fidan’s latest announcement underscores the continuation of Ankara’s hardline stance against Tel Aviv amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

