Trump’s “Heaven” Fundraising Email Sparks Criticism and Religious-Political Debate

August 30, 2025

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has once again triggered outrage after invoking religion in his campaign messaging, this time telling supporters in a fundraising email that he wants to “try and get to heaven.”

The message, reportedly sent Saturday morning through his leadership PAC, Never Surrender, Inc., repurposed remarks Trump made earlier this month when he admitted at a rally: “I want to try and get to heaven if possible. I hear I’m not doing well. I hear I’m really at the bottom of the totem pole.”

The latest email carried the subject line, “I want to try and get to Heaven,” while linking the theme of divine survival to his near-death experience during the recent assassination attempt and calling for $15 donations to bolster his campaign.

Critics Call It “Weird” and Manipulative

The email immediately drew sharp criticism from Democrats and political commentators.

Democratic influencer Harry Sisson said: “Pretty weird to send out when you’re trying to reassure people that you’re healthy.”

Political writer SleuthyFella argued the phrasing was a deliberate strategy: “It invites supporters to see his political mission as sacred, his survival as miraculous, and their donations as part of a divine plan. It’s televangelism meets campaign finance.”

Ex-prosecutor Elizabeth de la Vega dismissed it as “very weird” and even critiqued the grammar: “He meant to say, ‘I want to try to get to heaven.’”

Blurring Faith and Politics

Analysts note that Trump has increasingly used religious language to frame his political survival as destiny. Following the assassination attempt, his rhetoric has leaned into themes of providence and divine mission, echoing strategies often associated with American televangelists.

For critics, this risks cheapening faith while deepening his bond with evangelical voters who already form a cornerstone of his base. For supporters, however, it reinforces the perception of Trump as a chosen, resilient figure battling both political opponents and fate itself.

Broader Implications

The fundraising tactic highlights the fusion of spirituality and campaign finance in Trump’s political strategy, with his survival story being directly monetized into small-dollar donations.

It also underscores the challenge facing Democrats: while they ridicule his phrasing and theology, Trump’s grassroots supporters often embrace such messages as proof of authenticity.

As Trump eyes the 2028 presidential election, the controversy illustrates the enduring ability of his words — even when awkward, spiritual, or offbeat — to dominate headlines and redirect political conversation.

