Trump Proposes Chinese “Peacekeepers” for Ukraine, Sparks Skepticism

Washington, D.C. – US President Donald Trump reportedly suggested deploying Chinese troops as peacekeepers in Ukraine to monitor a potential ceasefire between Russian and Ukrainian forces, according to the Financial Times. The proposal, cited by four sources familiar with White House discussions, was allegedly made during a meeting with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump’s Controversial Proposal

Trump’s idea involves stationing Chinese forces along a 1,300km front line in Ukraine as part of a neutral peacekeeping mission. The goal, according to reports, would be to facilitate a ceasefire and stabilize conflict zones.

However, a senior Trump administration official dismissed the report as “false,” stating that no official discussion on the matter has taken place.

Resistance from Europe and Ukraine

The proposal reportedly faced pushback from EU nations and was previously rejected by Zelensky, who questioned China’s impartiality, citing Beijing’s failure to prevent earlier conflicts in 2014 and 2022.

Other ideas being considered include the deployment of Western troops, though Russia has firmly opposed any NATO involvement.

China Maintains Neutral Stance

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has denied willingness to join a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, maintaining that Beijing seeks only to promote a sustainable political settlement. China has repeatedly emphasized neutrality since the start of the conflict.

Meanwhile, Russia has indicated support for security guarantees if backed by UN Security Council permanent members, including China, but opposes any one-sided measures perceived to contain its influence

Global Implications

Trump’s suggestion, even if informal, highlights the complex geopolitical dynamics surrounding the Ukraine conflict. While the idea of Chinese peacekeepers is unlikely to gain traction, it underscores ongoing debates over neutral forces, demilitarized zones, and international guarantees to stabilize the region.

