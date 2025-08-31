Trump Moves to Mandate Voter ID by Executive Order, Sparking Constitutional Showdown Ahead of 2026 Midterms

By Naija247news Global Politics Desk

August 31, 2025

United States President Donald J. Trump has declared that he will sign an executive order requiring voter identification for every American voter, reigniting fierce debate over the balance of power between the presidency, the states, and the Constitution.

“Voter I.D. Must Be Part of Every Single Vote. NO EXCEPTIONS! I Will Be Doing An Executive Order To That End!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday.

The president further insisted that there should be “No Mail-In Voting, Except For Those That Are Very Ill, And The Far Away Military.”

The Executive Order Gambit

Trump’s move comes less than two years before the 2026 midterm elections, which will serve as the first nationwide referendum on his second-term agenda since his return to power in January 2025.

Critics argue the proposal is part of Trump’s long-running crusade against mail-in voting, electronic voting machines, and undocumented voters, claims that election experts and courts have consistently dismissed as baseless.

In March 2025, Trump had already issued an executive order demanding documentary proof of citizenship for federal voting and mandating that ballots be received by Election Day. That order was partially struck down by a federal judge, who ruled that the Constitution grants the power to regulate federal elections to Congress and the states, not the president.

What’s at Stake for U.S. Democracy

If signed, Trump’s new order would represent the most sweeping attempt by a sitting U.S. president to federalize voting rules — a move almost certain to trigger lawsuits, constitutional challenges, and resistance from states, particularly Democratic strongholds.

Election officials warn that a shift to paper ballots and hand counts — another Trump demand — would be costly, error-prone, and could delay results for weeks.

For Democrats, the stakes are clear: the 2026 elections will determine whether they can break Republican control of both the House and Senate, thereby checking Trump’s domestic and foreign policy agenda.

Global Ripples: Why It Matters Beyond America

Democracy under stress: Trump’s executive orders test the resilience of U.S. democratic institutions, setting precedents that could echo globally in fragile democracies.

Foreign policy distraction: Legal and political clashes at home may distract Washington from crises abroad — from Ukraine to the Middle East.

African lessons: Nigeria and other African states, often pressured by the U.S. to uphold transparent elections, will watch how America navigates its own democratic stress test.

As one Washington analyst put it:

“Trump is not just rewriting election rules; he’s testing the very limits of presidential power in America. The outcome will redefine how democracy is practiced in the world’s most powerful nation.”

