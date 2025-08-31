Trump Confident Trilateral Meeting with Putin, Zelensky Will Happen

Washington, Aug. 30, 2025 — Naija247news — US President Donald Trump has expressed confidence that a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will take place, despite ongoing diplomatic complexities.

Speaking to the Daily Caller on Friday, Trump said, “A tri would happen. A bi, I don’t know about, but a tri will happen. But, you know, sometimes people aren’t ready for it.”

The US president had earlier met with Putin in Alaska and proposed a one-on-one meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders as a precursor to a trilateral discussion. While the Kremlin has not ruled out such a bilateral meeting, it emphasized that any direct talks should occur only after measurable progress in the peace process.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said preparations for direct Russia-Ukraine talks are not “very active,” adding that “all our positions have been communicated,” and that further discussions are necessary.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told NBC News that Moscow has agreed to “show some flexibility” on points discussed with Trump, but Ukrainian proposals were rejected by Zelensky, while European NATO leaders continue pushing for Western security guarantees in Ukraine — a move Moscow has repeatedly warned could escalate the conflict.

Lavrov reiterated Moscow’s stance that the Ukraine war is being fueled by the West and that any settlement must consider Russia’s security concerns, including NATO’s eastward expansion.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.