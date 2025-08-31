📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Trump Confident Trilateral Meeting with Putin, Zelensky Will Happen

By: David Okoroafor, News Writer

Date:

Washington, Aug. 30, 2025 — Naija247newsUS President Donald Trump has expressed confidence that a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will take place, despite ongoing diplomatic complexities.

Speaking to the Daily Caller on Friday, Trump said, “A tri would happen. A bi, I don’t know about, but a tri will happen. But, you know, sometimes people aren’t ready for it.”

The US president had earlier met with Putin in Alaska and proposed a one-on-one meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders as a precursor to a trilateral discussion. While the Kremlin has not ruled out such a bilateral meeting, it emphasized that any direct talks should occur only after measurable progress in the peace process.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said preparations for direct Russia-Ukraine talks are not “very active,” adding that “all our positions have been communicated,” and that further discussions are necessary.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told NBC News that Moscow has agreed to “show some flexibility” on points discussed with Trump, but Ukrainian proposals were rejected by Zelensky, while European NATO leaders continue pushing for Western security guarantees in Ukraine — a move Moscow has repeatedly warned could escalate the conflict.

Lavrov reiterated Moscow’s stance that the Ukraine war is being fueled by the West and that any settlement must consider Russia’s security concerns, including NATO’s eastward expansion.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Cornerstone Insurance Appoints Zoe Omonkhogbe as New Non-Executive Director
Next article
Putin Heads to Beijing as Russia-China Ties Cement Global Multipolar Vision
David Okoroafor, News Writer
David Okoroafor, News Writerhttp://naija247news.com
David Okoroafor Foreign Affairs Editor, Naija247news Media Group David Okafor is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Naija247news Media Group, with over five years of experience in international journalism. He excels in delivering insightful and impactful coverage of global politics and economic trends. Holding a degree in International Relations, David is known for his investigative skills and editorial leadership. His work ensures Naija247news provides accurate and comprehensive analysis of world events, earning him respect in the media industry.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Türkiye Cuts All Trade and Air Links with Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

Naija247news Naija247news -
Ankara, Aug. 30, 2025 (NAN) – Türkiye has severed all commercial and economic ties with Israel and restricted its airspace to certain Israeli flights, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Friday. The measures come amid...

Chinese Scientists Unveil World’s First 6G Chip, Promising Ultra-Fast Internet in Remote Areas

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
Beijing – August 30, 2025 – Chinese researchers have developed the world’s first 6G chip, capable of increasing mobile internet speeds in remote areas by up to 5,000 times current levels, the South China Morning...

“Trump Accuses EU of Blocking Ukraine Peace Talks, Calls for Flexibility from Kiev”

Naija247news Naija247news -
Washington, Aug. 30, 2025 (NAN) – The White House has accused certain European governments of quietly obstructing efforts to end the Ukraine conflict by encouraging Kiev to push for unrealistic demands, despite publicly supporting President...

“Russia-India-China Trilateral Talks Heat Up: Are They Set to Redefine Global Power?”

Naija247news Naija247news -
New Delhi/Tianjin, Aug. 30, 2025 — Naija247news — Following the high-profile Putin-Trump summit in Alaska, global attention has turned to Asia, where the Russia-India-China (RIC) trilateral format is showing signs of revival. Russian Foreign Minister...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Türkiye Cuts All Trade and Air Links with Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

Geopolitics 0
Ankara, Aug. 30, 2025 (NAN) – Türkiye has severed all commercial and economic ties with Israel and restricted its airspace to certain Israeli flights, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Friday. The measures come amid...

Chinese Scientists Unveil World’s First 6G Chip, Promising Ultra-Fast Internet in Remote Areas

AI & Future Tech 0
Beijing – August 30, 2025 – Chinese researchers have developed the world’s first 6G chip, capable of increasing mobile internet speeds in remote areas by up to 5,000 times current levels, the South China Morning...

“Trump Accuses EU of Blocking Ukraine Peace Talks, Calls for Flexibility from Kiev”

Geopolitics 0
Washington, Aug. 30, 2025 (NAN) – The White House has accused certain European governments of quietly obstructing efforts to end the Ukraine conflict by encouraging Kiev to push for unrealistic demands, despite publicly supporting President...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp